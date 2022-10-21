In this article, we discuss 12 best emerging market stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more emerging market stocks, go directly to 5 Best Emerging Market Stocks to Buy Now.

Emerging markets across the world have been battered by a stronger US dollar, higher inflation, and tighter financial conditions in the past few months, with prominent stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) all facing the heat of a macro slowdown in the global economy. However, the slowdown has created an attractive buying opportunity for investors who can pick up the shares of solid businesses at discounted prices and reap the rewards later.

Emerging markets, a term used to broadly categorize the markets in emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have suffered a fifth consecutive quarter of negative returns, and the blended asset class is now well into its worst-ever drawdown over the past several decades. According to a report by Lazard Asset Management, however, the bottom-up fundamentals in the sector remain generally solid, valuations seem attractive, and investor positioning is also light.

Between June and September this year, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index slumped by close to 11%. This brought the year-to-date decline in the index to an alarming 27%. To put this figure into further context, the developed markets MSCI World Index only registered a decline of 6% in the third quarter, representing a year-to-date decline of around 25%. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and fears of a real estate market crash in China, in addition to supply chain concerns impacting manufacturing in India, are weighing on emerging markets.

Per data collected by the Institute of International Finance, small inflows into emerging market debt for the year until end-May were almost all offset by outflows from equities. The IIF predicted that year-on-year foreign portfolio flows to emerging markets could shrink by 42% to less than a trillion dollars in 2022. Ashish Chugh, a portfolio manager for Loomis Sayles, told news agency Reuters recently that there was bullish sentiment on emerging markets like China, due to policy support and significant pressure from government officials to boost growth.

Our Methodology

The companies that operate in the emerging market sector were selected for the list. The analyst ratings of these firms and the latest updates related to them are also discussed to provide some additional context. Data from around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the second quarter of 2022 was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm.

12. Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It is one of the best emerging market stocks to invest in. On September 22, LG Energy Solutions announced that it has made a partnership with Sigma Lithium for the supply of battery grade lithium. On July 12, Sigma Lithium said that they have completed 25% construction of their Greentech Lithium Plant. The company is planning for 600 professionals to work on the site.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, San Francisco-based investment firm Potrero Capital Research is a leading shareholder in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML), with 847,394 shares worth more than $13.1 million.

Just like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is one of the best emerging market stocks to buy now.

11. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) is an energy company that engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. It is one of the top emerging market stocks to invest in. On September 1, YPF SA and Petronas of Malaysia were discussing plans to build a liquified natural gas plant and new gas pipeline in Argentina. If the agreement materializes, it would generate an investment of $40 billion. Both companies have already worked together before.

On October 13, investment advisory Grupo Santander upgraded YPF (NYSE:YPF) stock to Outperform from Underperform with a $12.70 price target. Analyst Walter Chiarvesio issued the ratings update.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, London-based investment firm Marshall Wace LLP is a leading shareholder in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF), with 3 million shares worth more than $10 million.

10. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is an online travel company that sells travel products and solutions in several countries. It is one of the prominent emerging market stocks to invest in. On October 14, MakeMyTrip announced a partnership with Lohono Stays, a luxury vacation rental market provider in India, to grow more luxury home stays segments across the country to attract international travelers. MakeMyTrip is also offering third-night free on all bookings on all listed properties of Lohono Stays.

On September 14, JPMorgan analyst Ankar Rudra initiated coverage of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock with an Overweight rating and a $44 price target, noting that the company is a key beneficiary of structural growth in online travel in the long term.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, London-based investment firm Marshall Wace LLP is a leading shareholder in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), with 1.7 million shares worth more than $44 million.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 10 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $90 million in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), compared to 8 in the preceding quarter worth $87 million.

9. Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is an integrated power company that engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It is one of the major emerging market stocks to invest in. On September 30, Argentina was in talks with the country's natural gas producers such as Pampa Energia, YPF SA, and other producers, for financing for the second phase of a pipeline to transport the fuel in consumption hubs. Around $2 billion is needed for this project.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 11 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $78.5 million in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), compared to 10 in the previous quarter worth $78.3 million.

8. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It is one of the elite emerging market stocks to invest in. On August 26, Itaú Unibanco revealed a stock repurchase plan to buy back up to 75 million preferred shares, without a capital reduction, canceled or replaced in the market, to be held in treasury. This program will run from August 25, 2022 to February 24, 2024.

On September 29, Goldman Sachs analyst Tito Labarta upgraded Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) stock to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $7, up from $5.40, noting that there was a good risk/return in banks because of the still healthy macro environment and more visibility on industry trends.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Bermuda-based investment firm Orbis Investment Management is a leading shareholder in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), with 29.8 million shares worth more than $127.8 million.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 11 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $397 million in Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB), compared to 19 in the preceding quarter worth $945 million.

7. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic products in the People’s Republic of China. It is one of the premier emerging market stocks to invest in. On October 18, XinjiangDaqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo, subsidiaries of Daqo New Energy, announced that they had signed a five-year high purity polysilicon supply pact with a leading solar manufacturer company in China. The actual prices will be negotiated by the companies later.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 16 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $331 million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ), compared to 18 the preceding quarter worth $128 million.

6. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It is one of the important emerging market stocks to invest in. On October 14, AXIS Capital became the first insurer in North America to adopt a policy specifying that it will not underwrite new projects without Free, Prior, and Informed Consent. This has set the best global practices for insurer policies on indigenous rights.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 16 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $570.7 million in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), compared to 23 in the preceding quarter worth $689 million.

Alongside Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) is one of the best emerging market stocks to buy now.

