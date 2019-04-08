The 12 Best Foods to Eat During Menopause

Filling your diet with these nutrient-rich foods can help fight unwanted symptoms associated with this time in a woman’s life.

Menopause is often characterized by hot flashes, weight gain, irritability, decreased bone health, and other hormonal changes. It occurs 12 months after a woman’s final period—and while it’s a natural transition, it’s not always the easiest. Estrogen levels begin to decline during this time, often causing unwanted weight gain, higher cholesterol levels, and an increased risk for several chronic diseases.

However, studies suggest that eating certain foods like oatmeal and leafy greens may help relieve or prevent symptoms of menopause. Fill your diet with these 12 nutrient-packed foods to help make the transition easier.

Salmon

Salmon is rich in both vitamin D and omega-3 fats, two nutrients that are even more essential during menopause. While more research needs to be done, omega 3 fatty acids are linked to reducing night sweats and breast cancer risk. One study shows omega 3s are beneficial as women ease out of menopause as well.

Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones, cancer prevention, and the prevention of several other major chronic conditions—all of which can be impacted by menopause. Vitamin D is also associated with a reduced risk of early menopause.

Broccoli

Cruciferous veggies could be seriously beneficial for menopausal women to add to their diet. One study found broccoli in particular has a positive impact on estrogen levels—increasing the estrogen responsible for reducing breast cancer risk and lowering the estrogen responsible for increasing one’s risk. Broccoli is also full of calcium for strong bones and fiber to prevent bloating and weight gain.

Eggs