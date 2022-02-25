The 12 best gifts you can buy at QVC right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re hitting the party circuit this month, you might need some gifts to bring along for your host, your bestie, or a long-lost aunt you haven’t seen in a decade. Luckily for you, Reviewed’s experts have scoured QVC for some of the most thoughtful gifts available this month and they include some of our favorite brands like Dyson, Bose, and more. Here’s our guide to all the best gifts you can buy on QVC right now.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

1. For the beauty product junkie: IT's Your Top 5 Superstars Skin Perfecting Collection

Credit: IT Cosmetics Best QVC gifts: It Cosmetics

A five-piece cosmetic set from IT Cosmetics, the Superstars Skin Perfecting Collection, is beloved by many QVC shoppers: It’s got 4.4 stars with more than 6,000 reviews. Made up of an SPF-enriched CC cream, a pressed powder, brow pencil, mascara, and lip treatment, the set is meant to help produce smoother skin and a long-lasting look. Compellingly, one QVC shopper wrote in their review that, “I've used IT cosmetics [for] over 20 years!! No one can ever guess my true age!”

Get IT’s Your Top 5 Superstars Skin Perfecting Collection for $62.50

2. For the music-lover: Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Best QVC gifts: Bose speaker

If you're shopping for someone who loves blaring their favorite tunes, you can't go wrong with a Bluetooth speaker—and this powerful model from Bose is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy. Our experts noted that this speaker is durable, waterproof, and conveys a great sound quality for its small size (just note it's not the loudest speaker we've tried—primarily due to its compact shape).

Get the Bose SoundLink Micro for $99.95

3. For the avid cook: Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

Best QVC gifts: Ninja air fryer

Air fryers are still a hot button item this year, and if someone you're shopping for is in the market for an all-purpose, easy to use kitchen tool, consider investing in their skills by way of this Ninja 4-Quart Air fryer, which was one of the best multipurpose air fryers our editors have tested. Specifically, we loved that this machine was both an air fryer and multi-cooker—and how it produced deliciously crispy treats. Plus, it's recommended by David Venable—what more could we ask for?

Story continues

Get the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $119

4. For the gamer: A PS5 bundle

Best QVC gifts: PlayStation 5

Since their debut in 2020, PS5s have been nearly impossible to purchase, thanks to shipping delays and low stocks. Thankfully, if you're on the hunt for an avid gamer, you can nab a PS5 bundle at QVC, which includes the console, a controller, three games, headphones, and a charging dock. Our tech editors described this console as "a remarkable step forward for consoles everywhere." QVC is one of the only retailers we've seen with a consistent stock of the console, so if you're serious about buying one, QVC is the place to shop.

Get the PS5 Console w/3 Games, 2 Vouchers and Accessories for $1,125.96

5. For the health nut: Ninja Nutri Pro Personal Blender

Best QVC gifts: Ninja blender

The perfect gift for the gym rat who loves to rise and grind, this Ninja Nutri Pro portable blender is small, powerful, and absolutely beloved by QVC shoppers, who give it an average 4.7 stars. Our editors named it as one of the best personal blenders we've ever tested, noting specifically that they loved its stylish design and how fast and efficient it was.

Get the Ninja Nutri Pro Personal Blender for $99.99

6. For the world-traveler: A Lug Cosmetic Case

Credit: QVC Best QVC gifts: Luggage set

Everyone who spends any time on the road needs a good makeup bag. QVC buyers love Lug’s line of cosmetic cases, which come in 13 different colors and have a ton of pockets for storage, plus four bottom feet to keep it upright on any hotel bathroom counter. QVC buyers rave about how the bags help them stay organized and how they’re the perfect size for gals on the go.

Get a Lug Cosmetic Case for $44.21

7. For the neat freak: Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

Credit: QVC Best QVC gifts: Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

An easy-to-maneuver cleaner that’s great for carpets, wood floors, or tile, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum is one of our favorite Dyson vacuums we've tested. Our reviewers called it “smarter and more efficient than its predecessors,” and QVC buyers agree, saying that, with its included accessories, it’s great at picking up pet hair and can even make old carpet look brand new.

Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum for $599.99

8. For the person who needs pampering: Philosophy shower gel & body lotion duo

Credit: Philosophy Best QVC gifts: Philosophy products

Everyone loves a nice bath set. It’s fun to try out new scents and lotions, and Philosophy makes some of QVC buyers’ favorite shower items. This set contains super-sized bottles of both a shower gel and a body lotion, which are said to soften, smooth, and replenish your skin’s moisture. More than 2,200 QVC buyers also gave this set an average of 4.6 stars, saying it’s got a clean, fresh scent, and can make you smell so good you won’t have to wear perfume.

Get the Philosophy Shower Gel and Body Lotion Duo for $76.05

9. For the coffee lover: Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker and K-Cups

Credit: Keurig Best QVC gifts: Keurig coffee machine

If you’re looking to give a gift to someone who loves a good cup of joe, consider Keurig’s K-Select coffee maker, which QVC buyers say is especially great for people who live alone and just want one solo cup of coffee at a time. (Think college students, singletons, and coffee-crazed loved ones in assisted living.) This set also includes a universal K-Cup that you can refill with whatever coffee you have lying around, 12 Green Mountain Breakfast Blend K-Cups, 12 Green Mountain Dark Magic K-Cups, and 12 Donut Shop K-Cups.

Get a Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker and K-Cups for $129.99

10. For the pumpkin spice fanatic: Flavored Keurig K-Cups

Credit: Green Mountain Best QVC gifts: K-cups

Another gift for the coffee lover, these flavored K-Cups come in a variety of seasonally appropriate flavors, from pumpkin spice to apple cider, maple pecan to cinnamon spice. The cozy coffees are beloved by QVC buyers, who say they’re “so yummy” and wish they were available year-round. Better stock up now!

Get 96 flavored Keurig K-Cups for $59.96

11. For the music lover: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Credit: Bose Best QVC gifts: Bose earbuds

If you’re looking for a gift for the orchestra nut in your life or the teen who loves to blast their tunes, QVC buyers love these Bose QuietComfort earbuds, which our reviewers loved too. We called them “the best noise cancelers in the genre,” and QVC buyers agreed, saying they’re comfortable, sound amazing right out of the box, and really showcase the full range of music.

Get Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $219

12. For the mom in your life: Dearfoams Mama Bear Clog Slippers

Credit: Dearfoams Best QVC gifts: Slippers

Ask any mom, and she’ll tell you that, sometimes, there’s nothing better than a good, soft pair of comfortable slippers. QVC buyers love these Dearforms clog slippers, which feature adorable “Mama Bear” embroidery and come in six cozy patterns. QVC buyers love their hard soles, say they’re true-to-size, and love that they also come in a “Mama Oso” option for all the Spanish speakers out there.

Get Dearforms Mama Bear Clog Slippers for $27

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best gifts at QVC: Shop our favorite QVC products