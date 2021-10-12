In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now.

Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks at the stock market in the past few weeks, giving value plays their day in the sun as investors scramble to shield their portfolio from risks. One data point that underlines the urgency of the situation is the performance of the dividend-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average against the benchmark S&P 500. Since the latter peaked in early September, the former has outperformed it.

Investors who are considering bets on dividend plays should also be encouraged by a recent Goldman Sachs study in which the investment bank projected that the S&P 500 will increase dividend payouts by about 6% through 2022. Although 2020 was not a good year for dividend stocks, with many firms slashing or halting their payouts, the economic recovery since the COVID-19 vaccinations began has once again ignited interest in value plays. Even hedge funds are jumping on this bandwagon.

Some of the best long-term dividend stocks to buy now include Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), among others discussed in detail below. During the coronavirus crisis, at least 57 famous companies were forced to decrease or suspend dividend payouts, according to a study by Goldman Sachs. So far this year, more than 22 of these firms have resumed the payouts, attesting to the pace of the recovery.

Our Methodology

With this context in mind, here is our list of the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. Only those firms that have consecutively increased their dividends for ten years or more were selected for the list. The forward dividend yield and consecutive years of dividend growth are mentioned alongside each stock for further clarity.

The list is compiled according to the number of hedge funds having stakes in each company. Data from the 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey was used for this purpose.

Special importance was assigned to outlining the basic business fundamentals and analyst ratings for each firm to provide readers with some context so they can make more informed investment choices.

Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

12. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth: 55

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.37%

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is a Minnesota-based firm that produces and markets meat products. It is placed twelfth on our list of 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now.

On September 3, investment advisory Barclays reiterated an Equal Weight rating on Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) stock but lowered the price target to $46 from $48. Benjamin Theurer, an analyst at the advisory, issued the ratings update.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 24 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $562 million in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), down from 26 the preceding quarter worth $483 million.

In its Q4 2020 investor letter, Nelson Capital Management, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“We had a quiet fourth quarter, making just one swap within our consumer staples sector. We sold our position in Hormel (tkr: HRL). Hormel has seen tailwinds from the pandemic, as the maker of Spam and Skippy peanut butter has experienced higher demand from nervous consumers seeking out products with longer shelf lives. The stock had risen 18% year-to-date and its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio had expanded from 25x to over 31x. Hormel pays a 2% dividend which is lower than many of its peers in the consumer staples sector. Furthermore, Hormel’s Jennie-O Turkey brand has experienced disruption in recent years as raw material over- or undersupply has caused large swings in revenue that lead to unpredictability. We decided to seek out better opportunities within the sector, particularly looking for a more attractively valued company that pays a higher dividend and sells everyday products that people will buy even in times of economic distress.”

11. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth: 65

Forward Dividend Yield: 1.26%

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) is an Illinois-based firm that provides machinery and other support services to various industries worldwide. It is ranked eleventh on our list of 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now.

On July 21, investment advisory Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) stock and raised the price target to $185 from $165, noting the firm was "inexpensive amidst a sector where valuations are out of hand”.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Citadel Investment Group is a leading shareholder in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) with 1.1 million shares worth more than $166 million.

10. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth: 65

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.64%

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is placed tenth on our list of 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. The company distributes automotive and industrial parts. It is headquartered in Georgia.

On September 16, investment advisory Evercore ISI added Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) stock to a Tactical Outperform List of the firm with a price target of $135, underlining that the pricing in the auto and industrial sectors was increasing.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 29 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $418 million in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), up from 26 in the preceding quarter worth $357 million.

Just like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is one of the stocks to buy and hold for the long term.

9. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth: 63

Forward Dividend Yield: 3.33%

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is ranked ninth on our list of 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. The firm operates as an industrial conglomerate and is headquartered in Minnesota.

On July 27, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) posted earnings for the second quarter, reporting earnings per share of $2.59, beating estimates by $0.31. The revenue over the period was close to $9 billion, up 24% year-on-year.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Washington-based firm Fisher Asset Management is a leading shareholder in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) with 5.3 million shares worth more than $1 billion.

Along with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is one of the stocks that elite value investors are buying.

8. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44

Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth: 53

Forward Dividend Yield: 1.79%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is a Connecticut-based firm with interests in the tools, storage, industrial, and security businesses. It is placed eighth on our list of 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now.

On June 17, investment advisory Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) stock to Buy from Hold, noting the growth of the firm in the ecommerce sector. Justin Bergner, an analyst at the advisory, issued the ratings update.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Pzena Investment Management is a leading shareholder in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) with 1 million shares worth more than $211 million.

In addition to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is one of the stocks attracting the attention of institutional investors.

7. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 45

Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth: 64

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.12%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is a Missouri-based firm that makes and sells electrical components and equipment. It is ranked seventh on our list of 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now.

On August 5, investment advisory Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating on Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) stock and raised the price target to $108 from $103, appreciating the earnings beat of the firm in the third fiscal quarter.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based firm Millennium Management is a leading shareholder in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) with 1.8 million shares worth more than $174 million.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) are some of the stocks that are mainstays in elite portfolios, just like Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

6. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 45

Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth: 50

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.30%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is placed sixth on our list of 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. The firm makes and sells industrial products. It is headquartered in Illinois.

On August 2, investment advisory Citi maintained a Neutral rating on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) stock and raised the price target to $256 from $252, noting the firm was benefiting from a solid recovery across most markets.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 45 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $657 million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), up from 33 the preceding quarter worth $411 million.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) are among the top dividend stocks to buy now, in addition to Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

