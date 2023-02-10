12 best online flower services to use this Valentine’s Day—ProFlowers, Teleflora and more

Here are 12 of the best online services to order Valentine's Day flowers

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Although we're on the very cusp of Valentine's Day 2023, it's not too late to land a stunning flower arrangement through an online delivery service. With the help of expedited 2-day delivery, you can order curated flower arrangements straight to your doorstep with help from amazing companies like The Sill, Bouqs, Urban Stems and more.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

For most flower delivery services, you have two ordering options: boxed or florist-delivered. For flower enthusiasts, we'd suggest boxed ones that don't come pre-arranged or fully bloomed, but last longer. On the other hand, florist-delivered bouquets will arrive perfectly packaged to your valentine.

►Flowers for your Valentine: The best flower delivery services of 2023

Below, our experts have found 12 of the best places to order last-minute Valentine's Day flowers.

1. Teleflora flower delivery service

Go the extra mile and choose from Teleflora's many unique vases.

Teleflora has plethora of bouquet options from local florists that will be hand-delivered to your valentine on your desired date. We found Telaflora to be the best overall flower delivery service we tested and were impressed with their array of floral options. Alongside the gorgeous arrangements, Teleflora also offers unique, handmade vases and pots that make the bouquet feel and look extra special. If you want to save some money on Valentine's Day flowers this year, Teleflora runs a Deal of the Day which allows you to choose the occasion and price and from there, their team of local florists handpicks an arrangement you're sure to be impressed with.

Shop Teleflora flowers

2. Bloomsybox flower delivery service

You don't have to be a Bloomsybox subscriber to get your hands on these vibrant flowers–but it doesn't hurt.

While BloomsyBox is technically a flower subscription service, you can also buy an individual bouquet from the site for Valentine’s Day. Of course, you could always go with the subscription and keep the romance flourishing for months. The flowers are all locally sourced and the site offers an array of bouquets featuring flowers that are in season. When we tested BloomsyBox, we were impressed by its vibrant flowers that arrived on time and lasted for about two weeks. While we haven’t received any of the individual bouquets, if they’re anything like the subscription, your valentine will be wowed.

Story continues

Shop Bloomsybox flowers

3. The Bouqs Co. flower delivery service

Our editors are obsessed with all the high-quality flower options that Bouqs offers.

Reviewed's experts rave about The Bouqs Co., saying it's one of their favorite places to order flowers online. The high quality blooms are sourced from local farms, so you get information about where your bouquet came from with each purchase. Bouqs sells individual Valentine's Day bouquets, but also offers a flower subscription service, which would make a great ongoing gift for your valentine. Starting at $44 per month, you can get a fresh bouquet delivered to your doorstep every month, whether you want dreamy wildflowers or romantic red roses. Our executive editor of commerce has been using the service for the past year and is absolutely obsessed with how beautiful each arrangement is.

Shop Bouqs flowers

4. FTD Flowers flower delivery service

Turn your flowers into the total package with add-ons like chocolate covered treats, stuffed animals and even a charcuterie board at FTD Flowers.

FTD Flowers has you covered when it comes to piecing together an impressive Valentine's Day gift. From sweet floral arrangements to chocolate-dipped strawberries, this site is the ultimate one-stop shop. Whether you’re looking for deals on Valentine’s Day flowers or other gifts, FTD Flowers has dozens of options to choose from. FTD bouquets are also arranged by local florists, so you can support small businesses in your area. Reviewed's experts tested out the popular service and found that the flowers are absolutely lovely, though come a bit smaller than they appear in the picture. They liked how easy the site was to navigate and that you can order next-day and even same-day delivery.

Shop FTD Flowers

5. Urban Stems flower delivery service

Make a big statement and let your flowers do the talking for you this Valentine's Day with an arrangement from Urban Stems.

We tested Urban Stems at Reviewed and found its boxed flowers to be gorgeous, though they required a little bit of TLC straight out of the box. The flowers are arranged in-house and sourced from local farms, so a pre-arranged bouquet will be sent to your valentine—meaning no fuss for you. Vases can be ordered along with bouquets, but note that they’re delivered separately. But there are no hidden fees when ordering and the site has a wide array of Valentine’s Day-themed bouquets to choose from. Wins all around.

Shop Urban Stem flowers

6. The Sill flower delivery service

Plants from The Sill can arrive potted in order to last well past V-Day.

If you’re looking for something less traditional that will last longer than a week or so, try ordering potted flowers from The Sill. The site currently has a Valentine’s Day gifts page featuring a ton of curated flowers and houseplants.

One of our editors tried out The Sill and absolutely loved the plant delivery service. She appreciated how well and safely her ZZ plant was packaged and that it came with care instructions that kept her plant is thriving. You can expect whichever plant you choose for your valentine to arrive intact.

Shop The Sill flowers

7. Floom flower delivery service

Let Floom take the hard work out of finding the perfect arrangement.

Floom has a gorgeous selection of unique flowers. That means you'll have to select blooms based on your valentine’s location first rather than shopping by bouquet, which limits your options. However, it crafts a more localized and personal experience that will make your recipient feel loved. Floom offers same-day delivery on Valentine's Day and you can also order local plants and groceries with Floom, too.

Shop Floom flowers

8. Venus et Fleur flower delivery service

That special someone in your life will feel like an absolute VIP when you gift them a deluxe flower box from Venus Et Fleur.

If you really want to impress your valentine, check out Venus et Fleur. These luxury arrangements can cost anywhere from $44 to a whopping $4,500 depending on the selection, but supposedly last an entire year (by using a proprietary solution and color pigmentation process), so you can justify the price. Celebrities like the Kardashians and Gigi Hadid are obsessed with them, too. Looking for more? The high-end flower delivery service has additional gifts to choose from, including candles, mini-flowers and roses encased in acrylic boxes.

Shop Venus et Fleur flowers

9. Amazon flower delivery service

With Amazon, you can access plenty of fresh flower options with just the click of a finger.

The next time you place an Amazon order, you can also snag a bouquet of Valentine's Day flowers from a local florist for your partner. The massive online retailer has a specific page devoted to fresh-cut flowers and you can choose your giftee's favorite from a vast selection of roses, carnations, mixed bouquets and more. Note: Because these flowers come from different florists, you’re going to have to read the fine print for each bouquet to make sure it will arrive on time.

If fresh flowers are a non-negotiable for you, then you also have the option to add bouquets or potted plants from local Whole Foods markets nationwide (location permitting) and delivered to your sweetheart for a delivery fee of $9.95.

Shop Amazon flowers

10. 1-800-Flowers flower delivery service

1-800-Flowers is a tried and true delivery service that has proven itself to be reliable during holidays, anniversaries, birthdays and more.

1-800-Flowers is one of the OG services flower delivery. There are a ton of Valentine’s Day bouquets to choose from, as well as gifts like chocolates and teddy bears that your valentine will find especially sweet. Plus, Reviewed's experts found that 1-800-Flowers delivers quality bouquets in a timely manner after testing the service ourselves.

One thing to note keep in mind: We found that the flowers on the site delivered by local florists were far superior over the ones that come in a box. Those that arrive via florist are nicely arranged and fully bloomed, compared to those that came in a box that you’ll need to clip, feed and place in a vase—which diminishes the romance when receiving flowers.

Shop 1-800-Flowers

11. From You Flowers flower delivery service

Search through an array of unique color creations with From You Flowers.

From You Flowers sells its highly-rated bouquets on its own site as well as Amazon. Aside from dozens of bouquets to choose from, there are flower plants like orchids, hydrangeas and anthuriums to give your valentine. Even better, you can have same-day delivery for specific arrangements as long as your order is placed before 3 p.m. in the recipient's time zone. Plus, you can maximize your flowers with vases or customize it with chocolates and stuffed animals.

Shop From You Flowers

From You Flowers on Amazon

12. ProFlowers flower delivery service

Get creative with these non-floral options from Pro Flowers.

ProFlowers is an FTD company, and has similar offerings with a slight twist. It’s the first service we tested that delivered beautiful, blooming flowers straight out of the box—we didn't have to wait a few days for them to perk up. The flowers we ordered lasted a full week without wilting, which is shocking considering they came already in full bloom. In our experience, they also came on time and looked absolutely stunning. You can currently shop a large selection of Valentine's Day arrangements at ProFlowers. If you're looking for items that won't break the bank, ProFlowers also offers gifts for $50 and under so that you can stick to your budget. Who doesn't love quality for a fraction of the price?

Shop ProFlowers

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best places to order Valentine’s Day flowers online 2023