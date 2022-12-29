12 Best Performing Biotech Stocks in 2022

Hamna Asim
·12 min read

In this article, we discuss 12 best performing biotech stocks in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Performing Biotech Stocks in 2022

Fitch Ratings has assigned a Neutral rating to the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, which indicates the assumption of a collaborative operating backdrop in 2023, although inflationary pressures and a tight interest rate environment will still persist. Fitch expects demand in the global biotech industry to normalize as fundamentals yet again are pointing towards innovation and growth. This outlook is also supported by feasible secular trends like an increasing and aging global population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and easier healthcare accessibility worldwide. 

From 2015 through 2021, biotech saw drastic revenue generation and strong financing. There was meaningful top-line growth in 2021 as public company revenues climbed 35%, from $160.2 billion to $216.7 billion, largely due to COVID-19 medications and vaccines. While retail and hospitality sectors declined, capital invested in biotech startups, IPOs, and financing innovation reached an all-time high of $104.7 billion in February 2021. In 2020 and 2021, 50 new molecular entities were authorized by the FDA, an increase from an annual total of 29 a decade earlier. Presently, biotechs account for 65% of the approximately 6,000 clinical asset candidates in active development, and this ratio is forecasted to experience drastic growth over the next 10 years.

However, despite an uncertain economic backdrop heading into 2023, biotech alliances continue to emerge, and mergers and acquisitions are typically supported as the industry needs to elevate growth even amid global economic and fiscal slowdowns. For well-rounded exposure to the biotech industry, investors should focus on the countries which are making the biggest strides in the sector. (see 12 Most Advanced Countries in Biotechnology) It is also important to find stocks which offer upside potential for future gains (see 10 Biotech Stocks with the Biggest Upside). 

While investors usually pick up popular stocks like Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), we discuss the best performing biotech stocks in this article. 

Our Methodology

We selected the following biotech stocks based on positive share price gains year-to-date as of December 28. We have assessed the hedge fund sentiment from Insider Monkey’s database of 920 elite hedge funds tracked as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. The list is arranged according to the number of hedge fund holders in each firm. This means our list demonstrates the best performing biotech stocks to buy according to hedge funds. We also discussed analyst coverage, business fundamentals, and the future share catalysts associated with these firms. 

12 Best Performing Biotech Stocks in 2022
12 Best Performing Biotech Stocks in 2022

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Best Performing Biotech Stocks in 2022

12. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

YTD Share Price Gain as of December 28: 163.73%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company specializes in developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. On November 9, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) stock climbed nearly 183% after its French partner for cancer therapy Onivyde, Ipsen S.A. announced that the drug as a combination therapy met the core endpoint in a late-stage trial for a form of pancreatic cancer. As of September 30, 2022, Merrimack had cash and cash equivalents of $13.1 million, compared to $14.6 million as of September 30, 2021.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) shares are up nearly 164% year-to-date as of December 28, making it one of the best performing biotech plays this year. 

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 5 hedge funds were long Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 6 funds in the prior quarter. Noah Levy and Eugene Dozortsev’s Newtyn Management is the biggest stakeholder of the company, with 1.7 million shares worth $6.62 million. 

In addition to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) is one of the top biotech stocks to invest in. 

11. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

YTD Share Price Gain as of December 28: 155.44%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) is a Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $142.6 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $167.4 million as of December 31, 2021. The company expects to sufficiently fund operations into the second half of 2025, based on its present operating plan.

On December 12, Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides raised the price target on Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) to $54 from $27 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Following Gossamer's Phase 2 TORREY results on December 6, the analyst consulted with PAH experts who see seralutinib as validating inhaled TKIs despite falling behind expectations. While refining enrollment criteria to include more at-risk PAH patients increases the probability of success in the pivotal trial, the analyst also has more conviction in AV-101 due to the topline results. 

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 11 hedge funds were bullish on Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) at the end of Q3 2022, compared to 8 funds in the earlier quarter. Peter Kolchinsky’s RA Capital Management held the largest position in the company, with 8.2 million shares worth $137 million. 

10. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 13

YTD Share Price Gain as of December 28: 145.83%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. It is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) stock has climbed nearly 146% year-to-date as of December 28, making it one of the best performing biotech names in 2022. 

On December 15, Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) announced preliminary data from a phase 1a trial of its medicine STAR-0215, which demonstrated rapid and sustained drug levels in healthy people. The company confirmed that the results establish an early proof of concept of STAR-0215 as a potential long-acting preventative therapy for hereditary angioedema. 

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis on December 19 raised the price target on Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to $20 from $13 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. The Phase 1a healthy volunteer study for STAR-0215 offered a "significant profile building data for the antibody," the analyst wrote in a research note.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 13 hedge funds were bullish on Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) at the end of Q3 2022, compared to 9 funds in the prior quarter. The collective stakes held by elite funds in the third quarter amounted to $60 million, up from $10.4 million in the second quarter. 

9. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

YTD Share Price Gain as of December 28: 184.06%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. On October 18, LG Chem announced that it will acquire AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) for $15 per share in an all-cash transaction with an implied equity value of $566 million on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is expected to close in early 2023. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) reported a revenue of $30.4 million, up 100.4% year-over-year, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.54 million. As of December 28, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock has climbed 184% year-to-date, making it one of the best biotech plays this year. 

On November 8, Stifel analyst Stephen Willey downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $15 following the proposed acquisition by South Korea-based LG Chem in an all-cash transaction which values the company at $15 per share. The analyst does not expect any additional bidders to emerge.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 14 hedge funds were long AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) at the end of Q3 2022, compared to 9 funds in the prior quarter. Orin Hirschman’s AIGH Investment Partners is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 2.7 million shares worth $22.5 million. 

8. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

YTD Share Price Gain as of December 28: 171.79%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. On November 1, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced that the FDA issued Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its lead candidate setmelanotide as a treatment for hypothalamic obesity. Similarly, on November 21, the company disclosed that the British authorities expanded the marketing authorization for its weight loss therapy Imcivree in the UK. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is one of the best performing stocks in 2022. 

On August 7, Goldman Sachs analyst Corinne Jenkins upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Buy from Neutral with a $28 price target. The analyst believes that the outlook for Imcivree was transformed by initial Phase 2 data in patients with Hypothalamic Obesity, which points to a high probability of clinical success in this indication, and she also sees a peak sales opportunity relative to other indications where Imcivree is in development. 

According to Insider Monkey’s data, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) was part of 16 hedge fund portfolios at the end of September 2022, with combined stakes worth $431.5 million, compared to 16 funds in the prior quarter worth $57.8 million. Julian Baker and Felix Baker’s Baker Bros. Advisors is the biggest position holder in the company, with 6 million shares worth $148.5 million. 

7. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

YTD Share Price Gain as of December 28: 146.94%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is a New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company, engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is one of the premier biotech stocks to invest in, with shares climbing 147% year-to-date as of December 28. 

On December 7, ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) priced its underwritten public offering of 20,979,020 shares of its common stock at $2.86 each. Gross proceeds are estimated to be approximately $60 million. Net proceeds will be used to quicken commercialization and production activities, complete plasma center buildout and receive FDA approvals, to finish post FDA marketing approval research and development projects, and for working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes. 

Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone initiated coverage of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on October 12 with a Buy rating and a $5 price target. He cited the "still accelerating" adoption of ASCENIV, ongoing BIVIGAM share gains, and benefits from a transition to an integrated plasma supply chain. He expects 40% gross margins from a combination of supply chain benefits and mix, the analyst told investors.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 18 hedge funds were bullish on ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) at the end of September 2022, compared to 13 funds in the last quarter. Joseph Edelman’s Perceptive Advisors is the largest stakeholder of the company, with nearly 11 million shares worth $26.5 million. 

6. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

YTD Share Price Gain as of December 28: 168.64%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is a Florida-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is one of the best performing biotech stocks in 2022. 

On November 9, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) reported a Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 and a revenue of $57.24 million, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.07 and $3.55 million, respectively. The company lifted its forecast for total revenues in full-year 2022 to be in the range $205 million to $210 million, representing a 46%-49% increase in total revenues compared to 2021, while the consensus revenue came in at $205.03 million. 

Piper Sandler analyst Joseph Catanzaro on December 19 raised the price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to $20 from $18 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst noted that the company fulfilled its expectations of business development activity before year-end with the acquisition of U.S. commercial rights to Fycompa. 

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 18 hedge funds were long Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) at the end of Q3 2022, compared to 16 funds in the prior quarter. James E. Flynn’s Deerfield Management is the biggest stakeholder of the company, with 4.9 million shares worth $62.8 million. 

Like Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is one of the best stocks for exposure to the biotech sector. 

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Performing Biotech Stocks in 2022   Suggested articles:

 

Disclosure: None. 12 Best Performing Biotech Stocks in 2022 is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Game Recap: Warriors 110, Hornets 105

    The Warriors defeat the Hornets, 110-105. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Warriors, while Jordan Poole added 24 points and six assists in the victory. LaMelo Ball tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Hornets in a losing effort. The Warriors improve to 17-18 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 9-26.

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • Lyft stock closes lower than $10 for the first time; three-quarters of its valuation has been wiped away this year

    Shares of Lyft Inc. closed lower than $10 for the first time Tuesday as the ride-hailing company's shares head for their worst year yet.

  • 3 Big Drug, Biotech Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2023

    Here we discuss three big drug and biotech companies, Sanofi (SNY), GSK (GSK) and BioNTech (BNTX), which may prove to be good bets for your portfolio next year.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in MasterCard (MA): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), MasterCard (MA) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent & Vaccines Make the Stock Attractive

    One can invest in Sanofi (SNY) due to the strong performance of Dupixent, above-market sales growth of the Consumer unit, consistent pipeline innovation and regular accretive collaboration deals.

  • Every superhero movie from 2022, ranked

    From "The Batman" to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Insider ranked every DC and Marvel theatrical release from 2022.

  • Wall Street Bankers Gear Up for Pay Cuts. Should You?

    Image source: Getty Images What happenedInvestment banks are cutting banker bonuses after what was a rough year for the industry. According to the Wall Street Journal, big bank revenues fell by over $50 billion last year, the largest year-over-year decline on record.

  • Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

    The Navy's next amphibious assault ship will be named after the city of Fallujah, which saw some of the bloodiest battles in the Iraq war when U.S. Marines fought al-Qaida extremists in deadly house-to-house combat. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said the USS Fallujah will commemorate what have become known as the “First and Second Battles of Fallujah," following the tradition of naming the assault ships after Marine Corps battles or other early sailing ships and aircraft carriers. “It is an honor to memorialize the Marines, soldiers, and coalition partners that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah,” Del Toro said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • 3 Bitcoin Predictions for 2023 From a Crypto Executive Who Called the Market Top

    The future of Bitcoin on balance sheets, technical indicators flashing "buy," and comparisons to gold from the CEO of crypto intelligence firm Messari.

  • Biotech, regional banks ripe for acquisition in 2023 -CIO

    STORY: Continued Mahn, "Generally, where do... cures and therapeutics come from? Well, they come from smaller cap biotech companies.... It's the large cap pharmaceutical companies, on the other hand, that are flush in cash on their balance sheets, that are seeing their profit margins being squeezed by Congress asking them to push down their drug prices, and that have a large number of large revenue-producing drugs coming off patent and now being subject to generic pricing. So where are those large cap pharmaceutical companies going to turn to replace all that lost revenue? We think they're gonna turn to the acquisitions of these smaller cap biotech companies...."

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Avoiding the 3 Pitfalls of 'Buy & Hold' Investing

    Contrary to what many believe, 'buy & hold' investing is not obsolete. In fact, this strategy is as relevant today as ever, but there are several traps that need to be avoided. Sheraz Mian can guide you through the dangers and on to success.

  • Explainer-Who is Luis Fernando Camacho, the opposition leader arrested in Bolivia?

    What do we know about Camacho's background? The 43-year-old governor of Santa Cruz is a lawyer and former civic leader who ran for the presidency in 2020 during the first elections held after the ousting of President Evo Morales but he failed to drum up enough support and ended up in third place. The right-wing governor, often seen in protests with a bible in his hand and a rosary around his neck, led some of the demonstrations demanding that Morales leave power in 2019, gaining popularity with some parts of the electorate.

  • FDA considers regulating cannabis compound CBD in foods, supplements over safety concerns

    The FDA is weighing whether CBD products can be regulated under rules covering food and dietary supplements or if a new framework is needed.

  • Asian stocks down as Covid surge in China spooks investors

    Asia-Pacific stocks fell in early trade on Thursday as the Covid surge in China cast a shadow over markets across the region.

  • Jets Week 17 Wednesday report: Mike White returns to full practice

    Jets Week 17 Wednesday report: Mike White returns to full practice

  • 30 Most Valuable UK Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 30 most valuable UK companies. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 10 most valuable UK companies. The UK is home to a highly developed economy which is one of the largest in Europe and the world. Its economy includes […]