12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Andrew Lisa
·6 min read
Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com
Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

With an average monthly payment of $1,618.29, according to the SSA, Social Security is not enough to get by in retirement for most people who have no other money coming in -- unless they move to one of the most financially forgiving cities in the already-inexpensive Midwest.

Look: 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
More: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

To find out where those cities are, GOBankingRates used cost-of-living data from Sperling's Best Places and rent data from ApartmentList to find the cities where daily life is cheap and the average one-bedroom apartment is affordable. Finally, the study used data from AreaVibes to isolate the low-rent, low-cost cities that also have comparably high livability scores, which are calculated based on quality-of-life factors such as crime and amenities.

If your retirement income consists of Social Security alone, your dollars will go further in the Midwest than in just about any other region of the country -- and these 12 cities are the very best of them all.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Evansville, Indiana

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $798

  • Cost of living index: 78.5

  • Livability score: 58

Evansville residents struggle with the second-highest rent of all of the cities profiled here and the second-lowest livability score -- it's one of only two places that are mired in the 50s. Its cost-of-living index is 21.5 percentage points below the national average -- good in the country overall, but just OK in the Midwest.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com
Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

Cleveland

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $817

  • Cost of living index: 72.6

  • Livability score: 60

Cleveland's livability score is tied for the third-worst spot on the list despite the fact that its average rent is the highest of the bunch. In fact, it's the only city on the list where the average one-bedroom goes for more than $800. The silver lining is its low cost of living, which is on the cheaper half of the list.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Bend, Indiana

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $736

  • Cost of living index: 68.4

  • Livability score: 57

South Bend holds the distinction of having the lowest livability score among all 12 cities. On the flip side of the coin, it boasts the lowest cost-of-living index, so day-to-day life is close to as cheap as it gets. In terms of rent, South Bend is smack in the middle of the pack.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wichita, Kansas

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $716

  • Cost of living index: 82.1

  • Livability score: 60

Wichita's livability score is on the low side of the list and its cost of living is on the high side. One reason that you might consider living there on Social Security alone, however, is the city's relatively low rent.

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Topeka, Kansas

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $704

  • Cost of living index: 79

  • Livability score: 61

About two hours northeast of Wichita is the capital city of Topeka, which also offers easy proximity to Kansas City, Mo. Topeka has a low cost of living -- you can expect to pay 79 cents on the national average's dollar -- although compared to the other cities in this ranking, it's right in the middle. In terms of housing, rent is lower there than in all but three other cities on the list.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Williston, North Dakota

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $740

  • Cost of living index: 97.8

  • Livability score: 72

One of just four cities to rank above 70, Williston's livability score puts it in the top one-third of the Midwest rankings. Compared to the others, rent is high-ish, but not terribly high. The tradeoff is the cost of living. You'll spend only 2.2 percentage points less in Williston than you would in the nation as a whole, which is the highest index you'll find on this list.

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Toledo, Ohio

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $701

  • Cost of living index: 72.7

  • Livability score: 62

Toledo has plenty of low prices to brag about, even by the standards of the Midwest. Only two cities offer cheaper average rent, and just three have lower cost of living. Its middling livability score of 62, however, is just OK.

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Akron, Ohio

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $694

  • Cost of living index: 69.5

  • Livability score: 62

One of a pair cities with a sub-70 cost-of-living index, day-to-day life is cheaper in Akron than in every city on this list except for South Bend. Likewise, the city is one of only two on the list with sub-$700 rent -- a one-bedroom apartment is cheaper there, on average, than in every other city except the one that landed the first-place spot. Its livability score is below average nationally; but, in this ranking, it's right in the middle.

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

Fargo, North Dakota

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $787

  • Cost of living index: 91.9

  • Livability score: 76

Rent in Fargo is more expensive than in all but two cities on this list, and it's also one of only two cities with a cost-of-living index above 90. It appears high in the rankings, however, because of the high quality of life that retirees will find there -- no other city can match its livability score.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Davenport, Iowa

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $733

  • Cost of living index: 81.7

  • Livability score: 69

Compared to the national average, the cost of living in Davenport is excellent, but compared to the inexpensive cities profiled here, it doesn't even make it into the top half. Rent, too, is just average by the standards of the best cities in the Midwest for retirees who rely on Social Security -- only its livability score breaches the top five.

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $773.00

  • Cost of living index: 78.9

  • Livability score: 75

Fort Wayne has a cost of living that's very low compared to the national average, but right in the middle of the cities on this list, and its rent is high compared to the others. What makes Fort Wayne a beacon, then? Only one other city in this ranking can top the quality of life found in Fort Wayne, as measured by its relatively high livability score.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Grand Forks, North Dakota

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $685

  • Cost of living index: 88.2

  • Livability score: 74

With a rare sub-$700 monthly rent, no other city can boast lower housing costs than Grand Forks. Although its cost of living is on the high side, its super-low rent buys you the No. 3-highest qualify of life on this list.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places in the Midwest to live on only a Social Security check based on (1) the average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,618.29, sourced from the Social Security Administration; (2) the overall cost of living in each city, sourced from Sperling's Best Places; (3) the average 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment as sourced from ApartmentList; and (4) livability scores sourced from AreaVibes. Factors (2) through (4) were scored and combined, with the lowest score being the best. Factor (4) was weighted double in final calculations. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 26, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

    Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Read More: 5 Best...

  • 10 Best Florida Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    If you envision a retirement filled with warm days and breezy nights watching the sun set along the shore, Florida has plenty of appealing destinations -- even if you're on a budget. Find Out: 8...

  • Is the U.S. stock market closed on Labor Day?

    The U.S. stock market is closed on Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day. So is the bond market, the post office and banks.

  • Argentines crowd streets to support VP after attack

    STORY: Aerial footage showed Argentines packing out streets with banners to show their support for Fernandez, as well as a banner on a building that said "all with Cristina", hung below a mural of Eva Peron. One demonstrator told Reuters, "The possibility of something happening to Cristina (Fernandez) is unthinkable", adding that Argentines were "saved from something terrible.”An assailant pointed a loaded gun from close range at Fernandez de Kirchner outside her Buenos Aires home where crowds had gathered on Thursday (September 1) night, but it failed to discharge. Authorities have arrested the suspect, a Brazilian man, but have yet to ascertain a motive for the attack.The vice president, a divisive figure who is arguably Argentina's most powerful political operator, is facing potential corruption charges linked to an alleged scheme to divert public funds while president between 2007 and 2015. A prosecutor in recent weeks called for a 12-year prison sentence.She denies wrongdoing and her supporters have rallied in the streets and gathered daily outside her residence, criticizing the judiciary and conservative opposition for leading what they say is a witch hunt against her.

  • The US housing market is starting to develop cracks. These 3 charts show what's going on — and why home prices could be about to drop.

    Federal Reserve rate hikes are piling the pressure on the US's hugely expensive housing market, with sales tumbling and inventory shooting higher.

  • Truss Cabinet Takes Shape as Kwarteng Lines Up UK Treasury Team

    (Bloomberg) -- Kwasi Kwarteng is in advanced talks over who would be in his Treasury team in anticipation that Liz Truss will become UK prime minister next week and name the business secretary as her Chancellor of the Exchequer.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutBrace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equities, Bank of Amer

  • Brutal beatings, abuse plague state-run mental health facility, investigation reveals

    Over a 10-year period, the state police opened at least 40 criminal investigations into alleged employee misconduct at Choate.

  • A Bodybuilder Shared a Simple Move for Building Killer Core Strength

    Brandon White breaks down the core-torching benefits of the suitcase carry in a new video.

  • New Zillow study shows now is the time to buy a home in Charlotte area

    A new Zillow study shows that housing prices are slowly leveling out but homebuyers need to strike now, as expert says prices in and around the Queen City could be on their way back up.

  • From Alan Tudyk to Linda Hamilton: All the sci-fi veterans who have appeared in SYFY's 'Resident Alien'

    In addition to just being an awesome TV show worthy of a 94 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, SYFY’s Resident Alien also serves as a veritable who’s who of veteran sci-fi talent — from its leading man to recurring guest stars. With Season 2 winding down to a close (only four episodes remain), we thought it might be fun to take a look at all the notable genre vets who appear in the series. They’ve played robots and people who kill robots; plane crash survivors and hardened secret agents; small to

  • Cellphone video shows moments police pit, shoot Mall of Georgia stabbing suspect

    New cellphone footage reveals the moments Gwinnett County police pit maneuver the suspect accused of stabbing a Macy's employee at the Mall of Georgia.

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...

  • Find out why all of these kitchen gadgets have more than 10,000 5-star reviews

    Check out these amazing deals on five-star gadgets that will revolutionize your kitchen.

  • The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 4

    This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So […]

  • Quotes of the Week: Stargirl, Roswell, Devil in Ohio, Animal Kingdom and More

    Summer TV may be winding down, but our weekly appreciation of its stellar dialogue is still in full swing. In the Quotes of the Week list below, we’ve gathered more than a dozen of television’s most memorable sound bites from the past seven days, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming […]

  • Jennifer Hudson Will Reunite With Simon Cowell For First Time Since 'American Idol' As He'll Guest Star On Her Talk show

    For the first time since appearing on ABC’s hit singing competition series American Idol, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will reunite with former Idol judge Simon Cowell during the premiere episode of her daytime talk show.

  • Armie Hammer’s aunt opens up about her family’s dark past in docuseries

    When several women came forward in 2021 accusing actor Armie Hammer of sexual assault, aunt Casey Hammer, who says that Armie’s behavior is typical for the men in her family, was not shocked. The discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, begins with the rise and fall of Armie Hammer, before examining how the bad behavior of men in his family helped to shape his path. The family's patriarch Armand Hammer, Armies’s great-grandfather, made a fortune running the oil company Occidental Petroleum in the 70s and 80s. Casey believes that the constant fight for power and approval tore her family apart, and explains that the Hammer empire was a million times more dysfunctional than the Roy family from the HBO show Succession. “Women in my family were disposable, we were ornaments. I was told that as long as I behaved and looked pretty and said the right things and didn't embarrass my family, that I would be taken care of for the rest of my life. So that's basically how from my grandfather down, they viewed women," Casey says. Over the course of three episodes, viewers get to peek behind the veil of privilege and power, where each Hammer man engaged in a wide array of illicit behaviors void of consequences. There were lies, secrets, cocaine fueled parties, domestic abuse, and a rotating cast of young women who were treated like objects. “How scary and sad for the victims that came forward. And how brave of them to speak, because we all know social media and we all know the haters and how that can gain momentum and it's terrifying. No one should feel isolated and alone, and I'm here to let people know you're heard, and I believe you, and your story is impactful,” says Casey.

  • Chips Channon’s diaries: ‘The little Queen seemed pathetic and so young; now she’s perfectly at home’

    For more about the third instalment of the most scandalous diaries in modern British history, click here

  • How Social Security Benefits Are Impacted at Every Age From 62 to 70

    There's a lot of discussion in the financial world about when is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits, and rightly so. The age at which you claim is one of the two main factors...

  • 280 years ago, my ancestors came from Switzerland. Here's what I learned by going back.

    After ten generations, I was the first in my line to travel back to the country. What I learned in a Swiss bakery will stay with me forever.