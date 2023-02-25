12 Best Podcasts By Financial Advisors

The Top 12 Podcasts for Financial Advisors

Tuning into financial podcasts can be a great way to track the latest industry trends and developments, level up your marketing game or simply learn new skills that you can use to grow your business. With so many financial advisor podcasts to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which ones are worthy of your time. To make that task easier, we’ve rounded up a list of highly-rated podcasts for advisors. If you are looking to grow your financial advisory business, check out SmartAsset’s SmartAdvisor platform.

Top Financial Advisor Podcasts

Before digging into the list, it may help to think about what kind of podcast content you’re most interested in. For example, are you looking for tips and advice on how to market your advisory business? Or maybe you’re interested in discussions about how to encourage diversity and inclusion in the financial industry. Considering what you most want to learn can help you narrow down which podcasts you might want to check out.

With that in mind, here are some of the top financial advisor podcasts:

1. Planet Money

Best for: Advisors interested in keeping up with economic trends

Hosted by NPR, Planet Money attempts to demystify the economy and its inner workings. The podcast examines key issues like which way inflation might be moving, in a format that’s fun and easy to digest.

2. Barron’s Advisor: The Way Forward

Best for: Advisors and wealth managers who cater to high net-worth clients

The Way Forward podcast features insight from top advisors and industry leaders on topics related to wealth management. That includes everything from how to guide clients through an economic crisis to how to improve engagement and attract prospects through storytelling.

3. Morningstar: The Long View

Best for: Advisors who are focused on investing

The Long View is all about investing and while the content is largely consumer-focused, there’s a lot of value here for advisors as well. The podcast features interviews and discussions featuring industry experts. Episodes focus on different aspects of investing and growing wealth.

4. Financial Advisor Success

Best for: Advisors who want to scale and grow

Michael Kitces is the host of the Financial Advisor Success podcast, a one-stop shop of sorts for advisors who are interested in business development and growth. Episodes offer deep dives into topics related to the theme of advisor success, such as strategies for connecting with prospective clients and how to maintain work/life balance.

5. The Advisor Lab

Best for: Advisors who are looking for inspiration and insight from industry experts.

The Advisor Lab offers straightforward advice and tips to advisors hoping to learn from financial professionals who have “been there, done that.” Episodes follow an interview format and feature industry experts who share their knowledge and expertise on everything from how to boost client engagement to how to advise clients during times of economic uncertainty.

6. Kitces and Carl – Real Talk for Financial Advisors

Best for: Advisors who want fluff-free advice on managing their businesses

Michael Kitces and client communication expert Carl Richards team up to host this podcast, which tackles some of the tough questions advisors face. Topics of conversation revolve around how to effectively communicate with clients and how to shape the business you want without sacrificing a healthy lifestyle.

7. Fiduciary U

Best for: Fiduciary financial advisors

Fiduciary U is designed for advisors who want to become smarter ERISA fiduciaries. The podcast covers topics that are relevant to fiduciary advisors, including governance, sales and marketing, practice management and industry trends. The show is updated less frequently than some of the other top financial advisor podcasts, but each episode is packed with helpful information.

8. Between Now and Success

Best for: Advisors who are looking for inspiration, mixed with practical advice

Between Now and Success is hosted by Steve Sanduski and it could be a good fit for financial professionals who are interested in cultivating a growth mindset. If you’re interested in how to set business or personal goals more effectively or you’re looking for high-level advice on niche topics, you can find them covered here.

9. Top Advisor Marketing

Best for: Advisors who want to hone their marketing skills

Top Advisor Marketing is all about helping advisors market themselves and their businesses more effectively. Each episode features an expert guest who offers a closer look at a specific marketing topic, such as how to be authentic when marketing to prospective clients and how to leverage social media to attract new business.

10. The Peter Schiff Show

Best for: Advisors who want up-to-date market insights

Peter Schiff is an economist, broker/dealer and all-around financial expert. He uses his podcast to deliver insights on market trends and what they might mean for investors, along with discussions on the overall state of the economy.

11. Standard Deviations

Best for: Advisors who are interested in the psychology of money

Behavioral finance can be a complex topic and the Standard Deviations podcast helps break it down in an easy-to-understand way. You might consider tuning into this financial advisor podcast if you’re interested in gaining a better understanding of what motivates your clients’ money decisions.

12. The Look and Sound of Leadership

Best for: Advisors who want to excel as leaders

Though not necessarily specific to financial advisors, this podcast is still worth mentioning for finance professionals who are in leadership roles or are interested in pursuing an executive position. Host Tom Henschel offers coaching advice for professionals who want to communicate more effectively while developing their leadership skills.

The Bottom Line

Listening to podcasts can be a great way to enhance your knowledge as an advisor and keep a finger on the pulse of the industry. After checking out some of the financial advisor podcasts listed here, you might even be inspired to start your own.

Tips for Growing Your Client Base

