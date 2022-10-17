12 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

Usman Kabir
·9 min read

In this article, we discuss 12 best new stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more new stocks, go directly to 5 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) have faced mounting challenges this year in a macroeconomic environment filled with market uncertainties, increasing volatility, and falling global equity prices. According to a report by professional services firm EY, as of the end of September 2022, there have been 992 IPOs that have raised $146 billion. This represents a 44% and 57% decrease year-over-year respectively. Per the report, the United States market is on track to register the lowest proceeds from IPOs since 2003. 

The average deal size for new offerings is also falling. In 2022 so far, the average deal size was $123 million, down from $261 million in the previous year. However, like 2020 and 2021, the technology sector continues to be the trend-setter in the IPO space, registering the highest proceeds from market debuts in the past few months. The energy sector is also a surprise entrant in this regard as global energy outlook improves on the back of a worsening geopolitical situation and production cuts across the world.

There have also been fewer market debuts through the use of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). In the third quarter of 2022, the proceeds from the SPAC-linked IPOs were the lowest since the third quarter of 2016. As a record number of SPACs search for merger targets, in light of the stellar performance made by these deals last year, there have only been 17 such deals between June and September 2022, raising just $900 million. A number of SPACs face expiration dates in the coming months. 

IPO Activity Registers Sharp Decline in the US

In the US in particular, IPO activity has declined sharply this year as the Federal Reserve embarks on an aggressive rate hike policy. Data from EY indicates that as of the end of September, there were 116 IPO deals in the US that raised nearly $7.5 billion, representing declines of an astonishing 94% in proceeds and 72% in volume year-on-year respectively. The decline is all the more shocking since 2021 was record-breaking for IPOs. In 2022 so far, IPO activity is the lowest it has been in the US in over two decades. 

Compared to these numbers, the declines in Europe, the Middle East, and other regions of the world seem less pronounced. Year-on-year, IPO activity the Middle East, and Africa fell by 50% and 52% by number and proceeds, respectively. In Europe, it dropped 76% in proceeds. However, in contrast to the rest of the globe, the Middle East registered a 209% increase in proceeds, despite a 51% decrease in the number of deals. The IPO activity in the Asia-Pacific region was also encouraging, with five of the top ten IPOs in 2022 coming from the region. 

Paul Go, a top IPO expert at EY, has forecast that companies and investors will continue to wait for a more stable and positive stock market sentiment before any sustained appetite for IPO activity re-emerges. In the coming months, rising rates, inflation, and geopolitical tensions will continue to haunt the IPO marketplace. Some of the top IPO stocks to monitor in this context include R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG), and ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB). 

Our Methodology

These companies that recently debuted on the stock market and have seen a flurry of hedge fund activity were selected for the list. In order to provide readers with some context for their investment choices, the business fundamentals and analyst ratings for the stocks are also discussed. A database of around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the second quarter of 2022 was used to quantify the popularity of each stock in the hedge fund universe. 

12 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds
12 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

12. Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12     

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons. It is one of the best IPO stocks to invest in. On September 5, the company announced that it would supply liquefied natural gas worth $1 billion cubic centimeter per year to Uniper in Europe to help cut the reliance of the region on Russian supplies. The LNG deliveries will start in January 2023 and may run until 2039. 

On September 12, Citi analyst Paul McTaggart upgraded Woodside Energy Group Ltd  (NYSE:WDS) stock to Buy from Neutral with an A$36.50 price target, noting that ongoing geopolitical instability had led the firm to benefit through LNG sales on the spot market. 

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 12 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $156.7 million in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS). 

Just like R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG), and ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB), Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) is one of the best IPO stocks to buy now according to hedge funds. 

11. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12   

Polestar Automotive Holdings UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. It is one of the top IPO stocks to invest in. On August 9, Autonomy, an electric vehicle subscription startup, revealed that it had placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles to 17 global automakers, including Polestar Automotive, to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla vehicles. The fleet order is worth $1 billion. 

On August 1, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner initiated coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock with a Hold rating and a $10 price target, noting that company's intimate partnership with Geely and Volvo had created an asset-light business model and ultimately allowed focus on design and brand building.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 12 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $91.9 million in Polestar Automotive Holdings UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY).

10. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12 

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE) operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It is one of the premier IPO stocks to invest in. Some of the top projects the firm is involved in include the Tintic copper-gold project, covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah and the Santa Cruz copper project, covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona. 

On September 28, Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed initiated coverage of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE) stock with an Outperform rating and a $12 price target, noting that mining jurisdictions in the US with proprietary geophysics exploration drilling are more cost-effective. 

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 12 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $54.4 million in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE).

9. Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14  

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicles. It is one of the elite IPO stocks to invest in. On August 24, the company announced that it had surpassed 500,000 monthly subscribers in Taiwan. On September 28, the firm also revealed it had signed a $345 million five-year credit facility agreement with a two year extension option with a group of ten banks. 

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 14 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $38.5 million in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR).

8. Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14    

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It is one of the major IPO stocks to invest in. On September 22, STADA Arzneimittel, a Germany-based generic drugmaker, and Alvotech announced that they had launched Hukyndra, the biosimilar to AbbVie’s blockbuster Humira drug, in Switzerland. 

On September 7, Morgan Stanley analyst Thibault Boutherin initiated coverage of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) stock with an Equal Weight rating and a $10 price target, noting that the company’s focus on biosimilars will generate strong and sustainable operating returns. 

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 14 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $134 million in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO).

7. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15    

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. 

On September 12, MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni initiated coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) stock with a Market Perform rating and a $12 price target, noting that the company is disrupting the US consumer lending market through the application of advanced data analytics in credit underwriting. 

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 15 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $127.8 million in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY).

6. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16  

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands. On June 15, the company announced that it had completed the announced business combination with Tuatara Capital. After this business combination, Springbig has become the largest publicly traded loyalty and marketing automation platform. 

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 16 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $1 million in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG).

In addition to R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG), and ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB), SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) is one of the best IPO stocks to buy now according to hedge funds. 

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds.

 

Suggested Articles:

 

Disclosure. None. 12 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Closures go into effect at DIA until 2024 ahead of new security checkpoint construction

    The construction of a new security checkpoint at Denver International Airport is getting underway, which means new closures until 2024.

  • Egyptian Pound Has Bears Betting on 14% Drop as IMF Deal Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for steeper declines in the Egyptian pound, with the North African nation expected to seal a preliminary deal with the International Monetary Fund in just days.Derivatives traders stepped up bets that Egypt will let its pound weaken further after the IMF -- which favors greater currency flexibility -- said it expects to reach a staff-level agreement with the North African nation “very soon.”“I would expect the fast pace of weakening to start now,” said Gordon

  • Wall Street jumps after BofA results, UK reversal

    U.S. stocks rallied on Monday after Britain reversed course on an economic plan, while Bank of America was the latest financial company to post solid quarterly results, which boosted optimism about the corporate earnings season. Britain named Jeremy Hunt finance minister, and he immediately dispelled many of Prime Minister Liz Truss' fiscal measures, which had unnerved markets in recent weeks. "The UK completely backing off this plan and presumably, they kind of put this Jeremy Hunt in as an adult," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

  • Analysis-Mexico's non-bank lenders may now need bank licenses to survive

    Mexico's biggest non-bank lenders may need to become licensed banks, analysts said, as they maneuver through growing market turmoil to avoid the fate of three big peers who defaulted in the past year. "Any fintech with serious, long-term ambitions will likely have to find a way to become a bank," says Mike Packer, an investor at QED, a venture capital fund which has backed several lending fintechs. During the pandemic, the non-bank institutions grew to represent 20% of Mexico's private credit market.

  • Solid State (LON:SOLI) shareholders have earned a 19% CAGR over the last five years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • NBA players on who will be this season’s breakout stars

    Yahoo Sports asked players around the association to name the competitors who they think will explode onto the scene during the 2022-2023 season.

  • BTS’ Jin Is Enlisting in the Military in November—Here’s When the 6 Other Members Will Join Him

    They promise that they're coming back for more, since the best is "yet to come."

  • TECK or WPM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    TECK vs. WPM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • 2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)

    When the stock market is in a funk, as it is now, down 25% so far this year and firmly in bear market territory, it's easy to forget the power of a simple buy-and-hold investing strategy. Because every steep correction is invariably followed by a bull market, one that tends to go far higher than the previous peak before the downturn hit, those valleys tend to smooth out until they hardly even register on a stock chart. Bear markets are also typically measured in months, while bull markets are measured in years.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    These ultra-reliable businesses could deliver quarterly payments that steadily grow throughout your retirement.

  • Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial

    Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial on Monday. Rosendorff's statements could pave the way for Holmes' sentencing in the case, which was postponed after Rosendorff sought to speak with Holmes following the trial. Rosendorff made an uninvited visit to Holmes’ Silicon Valley home in August, following her conviction for investor fraud.

  • Washington State Wildfire Forces Thousands To Evacuate

    The wildfire near the Washington-Oregon border burned out of control on Sunday, growing from 156 acres to 2,000 acres in a matter of hours.

  • ‘Material risk’ looms over stocks as investors face bear market’s ‘second act,’ warns Morgan Stanley

    Stock-market investors have been adjusting to the jump in interest rates amid high inflation, but they have yet to cope with profit headwinds faced by the S&P 500, according to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

  • Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

    Goldman Sachs seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter. The famous bank will carry out a major reorganization, the fourth since 2020, report the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News.

  • Wall Street Reacts Positively to Victoria’s Secret After Investor Day

    Still, analysts say the company’s turnaround efforts might be undervalued on the Street.

  • Credit Suisse starts sale of U.S. asset management arm - Bloomberg News

    The unit, which includes a platform for investing in collateralized loan obligations, is expected to draw interest from private equity firms, the report said, adding that no final decision has been made and Credit Suisse could opt to hold on to the unit. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report. Credit Suisse, one of the largest banks in Europe, is trying to recover from a string of scandals, including losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos last year, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to failed financier Greensill.

  • Waves of ‘kamikaze’ drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed

    The concentrated use of the drones was the second barrage in as many weeks — after months in which air attacks had become a rarity in central Kyiv.

  • Dodgers disaster unfolds in seventh-inning meltdown and season-ending loss to Padres

    A Dodgers lead in Game 4 of the National League Division Series vanished amid poor execution and puzzling decision-making in a 5-3 loss to the Padres.

  • Why Roblox Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared on Monday after the popular video game development company reported encouraging growth metrics for September. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Roblox's stock price was up more than 22%. Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 23% year over year to 57.8 million.

  • Wall Street Bulls See Hope for Reprise of Earnings-Season Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market is rebounding Monday after a dismal end to last week and some Wall Street strategists see the potential for a short-term rally due to an old friend: corporate earnings.The arrival of earnings season has historically served as a remedy for ailing equities, lifting the S&P 500 76% of the time since 2013. In the current cycle, cut-to-bone profit estimates -- which have been slashed down by more than two-thirds in four months, the most since the first quarter of 2020