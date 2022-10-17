In this article, we discuss 12 best new stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more new stocks, go directly to 5 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) have faced mounting challenges this year in a macroeconomic environment filled with market uncertainties, increasing volatility, and falling global equity prices. According to a report by professional services firm EY, as of the end of September 2022, there have been 992 IPOs that have raised $146 billion. This represents a 44% and 57% decrease year-over-year respectively. Per the report, the United States market is on track to register the lowest proceeds from IPOs since 2003.

The average deal size for new offerings is also falling. In 2022 so far, the average deal size was $123 million, down from $261 million in the previous year. However, like 2020 and 2021, the technology sector continues to be the trend-setter in the IPO space, registering the highest proceeds from market debuts in the past few months. The energy sector is also a surprise entrant in this regard as global energy outlook improves on the back of a worsening geopolitical situation and production cuts across the world.

There have also been fewer market debuts through the use of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). In the third quarter of 2022, the proceeds from the SPAC-linked IPOs were the lowest since the third quarter of 2016. As a record number of SPACs search for merger targets, in light of the stellar performance made by these deals last year, there have only been 17 such deals between June and September 2022, raising just $900 million. A number of SPACs face expiration dates in the coming months.

IPO Activity Registers Sharp Decline in the US

In the US in particular, IPO activity has declined sharply this year as the Federal Reserve embarks on an aggressive rate hike policy. Data from EY indicates that as of the end of September, there were 116 IPO deals in the US that raised nearly $7.5 billion, representing declines of an astonishing 94% in proceeds and 72% in volume year-on-year respectively. The decline is all the more shocking since 2021 was record-breaking for IPOs. In 2022 so far, IPO activity is the lowest it has been in the US in over two decades.

Compared to these numbers, the declines in Europe, the Middle East, and other regions of the world seem less pronounced. Year-on-year, IPO activity the Middle East, and Africa fell by 50% and 52% by number and proceeds, respectively. In Europe, it dropped 76% in proceeds. However, in contrast to the rest of the globe, the Middle East registered a 209% increase in proceeds, despite a 51% decrease in the number of deals. The IPO activity in the Asia-Pacific region was also encouraging, with five of the top ten IPOs in 2022 coming from the region.

Paul Go, a top IPO expert at EY, has forecast that companies and investors will continue to wait for a more stable and positive stock market sentiment before any sustained appetite for IPO activity re-emerges. In the coming months, rising rates, inflation, and geopolitical tensions will continue to haunt the IPO marketplace. Some of the top IPO stocks to monitor in this context include R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG), and ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB).

Our Methodology

These companies that recently debuted on the stock market and have seen a flurry of hedge fund activity were selected for the list. In order to provide readers with some context for their investment choices, the business fundamentals and analyst ratings for the stocks are also discussed. A database of around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the second quarter of 2022 was used to quantify the popularity of each stock in the hedge fund universe.

12 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

12. Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons. It is one of the best IPO stocks to invest in. On September 5, the company announced that it would supply liquefied natural gas worth $1 billion cubic centimeter per year to Uniper in Europe to help cut the reliance of the region on Russian supplies. The LNG deliveries will start in January 2023 and may run until 2039.

On September 12, Citi analyst Paul McTaggart upgraded Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) stock to Buy from Neutral with an A$36.50 price target, noting that ongoing geopolitical instability had led the firm to benefit through LNG sales on the spot market.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 12 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $156.7 million in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS).

11. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12

Polestar Automotive Holdings UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. It is one of the top IPO stocks to invest in. On August 9, Autonomy, an electric vehicle subscription startup, revealed that it had placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles to 17 global automakers, including Polestar Automotive, to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla vehicles. The fleet order is worth $1 billion.

On August 1, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner initiated coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock with a Hold rating and a $10 price target, noting that company's intimate partnership with Geely and Volvo had created an asset-light business model and ultimately allowed focus on design and brand building.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 12 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $91.9 million in Polestar Automotive Holdings UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY).

10. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE) operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It is one of the premier IPO stocks to invest in. Some of the top projects the firm is involved in include the Tintic copper-gold project, covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah and the Santa Cruz copper project, covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona.

On September 28, Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed initiated coverage of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE) stock with an Outperform rating and a $12 price target, noting that mining jurisdictions in the US with proprietary geophysics exploration drilling are more cost-effective.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 12 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $54.4 million in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE).

9. Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicles. It is one of the elite IPO stocks to invest in. On August 24, the company announced that it had surpassed 500,000 monthly subscribers in Taiwan. On September 28, the firm also revealed it had signed a $345 million five-year credit facility agreement with a two year extension option with a group of ten banks.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 14 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $38.5 million in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR).

8. Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It is one of the major IPO stocks to invest in. On September 22, STADA Arzneimittel, a Germany-based generic drugmaker, and Alvotech announced that they had launched Hukyndra, the biosimilar to AbbVie’s blockbuster Humira drug, in Switzerland.

On September 7, Morgan Stanley analyst Thibault Boutherin initiated coverage of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) stock with an Equal Weight rating and a $10 price target, noting that the company’s focus on biosimilars will generate strong and sustainable operating returns.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 14 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $134 million in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO).

7. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands.

On September 12, MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni initiated coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) stock with a Market Perform rating and a $12 price target, noting that the company is disrupting the US consumer lending market through the application of advanced data analytics in credit underwriting.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 15 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $127.8 million in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY).

6. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands. On June 15, the company announced that it had completed the announced business combination with Tuatara Capital. After this business combination, Springbig has become the largest publicly traded loyalty and marketing automation platform.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 16 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $1 million in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG).

