12 Biggest Commercial Janitorial Companies In USA

Umar Farooq
·7 min read

In this article, we discuss the 12 biggest commercial janitorial companies in USA. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Biggest Commercial Janitorial Companies In USA.

According to Statista, the janitorial services sector's market size will increase by 6.6 percent in 2022. The annualized percentage of this market's growth was 6.7% between 2017 and 2022. Additionally, between 2020 and 2021, the number of janitors and cleaners employed in the United States rose by nearly 50,000. By 2024, it is predicted that the U.S. janitorial services industry will generate around $50.1 billion in sales. The market size, measured by revenue, of the janitorial services industry is $97.6 billion in 2022. Businesses frequently grow when corporate profits increase, raising demand for janitorial services. However, dwindling corporate profit decreases demand for janitorial services as companies close facilities and cut back on the frequency of contracted cleaning to cut expenses. The industry may have an opportunity in 2022 as corporate profits are anticipated to rise, according to ibisworld. According to Allied Market Research, the cleaning services market is to reach $111.49 billion globally by 2030 at a 6.5% CAGR, as reported by Bloomberg.

The global cleaning services industry is expanding due to service providers expanding their online presence and rising commercial consumer demand. However, heightened rivalry and the introduction of new companies limit market expansion. On the other hand, the demand for construction and post-construction cleaning services will open up new prospects. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a favorable effect on the global cleaning services business. Deep cleaning and disinfection have become more popular among residential and commercial users to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. To reduce the risk of infection, the governments of various countries established a variety of standard operating procedures and guidelines for businesses. As a result, cleaning services were more in demand at malls and large businesses.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Methodology

For our list of the 12 biggest commercial janitorial companies in the USA, we took the top 12 largest janitorial companies in the US by market capitalization. These companies either directly provide janitorial services or make technologies and parts used in janitorial services.

Biggest Commercial Janitorial Companies In USA

12. Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE:AWX)

Market Capitalization as of November 18, 2022: $0.01 billion

Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE:AWX) was founded in 1998 and is based in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE:AWX) provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services and engages in saltwater injection well operations.

11. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Market Capitalization as of November 18, 2022: $2.98 billion

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping, ground, mechanical, and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. On September 12, Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann lowered his price target on ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to $52 from $53 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst said the company is again cautioning it's not out-of-the-woods yet on tight labor supply. He said initial 2023 guidance could contain some downside risk, the source for his incremental caution now, but longer term, he still likes its defensive and recurring revenue model.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has performed well lately, despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, like most companies. Although lagging, the recovery has been positive since then, and this year's results are especially optimistic.

10. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Market Capitalization as of November 18, 2022: $4.18 billion

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was founded in 1975 and is based in Rutland, Vermont. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper, and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. As of January 31, 2022, it owned 50 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 23 recycling facilities, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials.

On October 24, Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore initiated coverage of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) with a Buy rating with a price target of $95, down from $103. The company offers superior pricing power given its Northeast concentration, as well as the ability to see outsized margin gains from operating leverage and efficiency investments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Moore adds that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is also the only public waste company its size not to be acquired, which provides "downside support to the valuation on a takeout potential".

09. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Market Capitalization as of November 18, 2022: $4.73 billion

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was incorporated in 1989 and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has a global presence, with 14,500 employees in more than 640 locations across 21 countries. More than 25% of the company’s revenue is generated via its international operations, with the most prominent countries being the United States, Canada, Ireland, Spain, and Brazil. Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has also associated itself with many community causes, including Feed My Starving Children, American Diabetes Association, National Safety Council, and even set up SteriCares Hardship Fund to provide monetary relief to impoverished families.

08. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Market Capitalization as of November 18, 2022: $6.29 billion

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was incorporated in 1980 and is located in Norwell, Massachusetts. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment offers specially designed parts washers; automotive and industrial cleaning products, such as antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, degreasers, glass, and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, mats, and spill kits.

07. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Market Capitalization as of November 18, 2022: $10.45 billion

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies.

On November 16, RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra raised his price target on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to $45 from $38 and kept a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)'s Q4 revenue topped expectations thanks to strong new business wins and continued reopening benefits, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

06. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Market Capitalization as of November 18, 2022: $35.69 billion

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodbridge, Canada. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada.

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) also provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flow back water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Biggest Commercial Janitorial Companies In USA.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 12 Biggest Commercial Janitorial Companies In USA is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Ferris State kicks off NCAA D-II title defense with rout; Alma surges in 2nd half D-III W

    Division II Ferris State and Division III Alma each scored 41 points Saturday in routs of first-round opponents in the NCAA football playoffs.

  • Was David Tepper Right About These 10 Stocks?

    In this article, we take a look at the stocks billionaire David Tepper was selling back in the first quarter of 2022 and analyze his moves based on these stocks’ performance over the past six months as of November 19. If you want to skip our detailed discussion about David Tepper’s investment philosophy and portfolio […]

  • Turkey launches airstrikes over northern Syria

    Turkey launched airstrikes over several towns in northern Syria on Saturday, U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces reported. The airstrikes occurred a week after a bomb rocked a bustling avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding over 80 others. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock

    Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out $300 million during funding spree - WSJ

    At the time, Bankman-Fried told investors it was a partial reimbursement of money he'd spent to buy out rival Binance’s stake in FTX a few months earlier, the report added. Bankman-Fried and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the matter. The Journal's report cited FTX's October 2021 funding round where the company had raised $420 million from a clutch of big name investors including Temasek and Tiger Global, valuing the crypto exchange at $25 billion.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now

    Wall Street analysts can be -- and often are -- wrong. Generally speaking, analysts don't get overly excited about stocks with exceptionally high dividend yields. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that Wall Street absolutely loves right now.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders Sees Trouble Still Ahead. Where to Invest Now.

    The chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab recommends investors look beyond broad categories of value or growth. "This is time you want to look for great companies without putting blinders on."

  • Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap

    The chain swap announcement comes as Solana faces difficulties.

  • Lawyers walked us through the FTX bankruptcy filing. It's really, really bad.

    FTX's new CEO delivered a blistering assessment of the chaos that led to FTX's implosion. Here's what legal experts have to say about the filing.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Planning to Sell Before the End of 2022

    I'm generally a long-term investor and hope to hold the stocks I buy for years or even decades. But things happen. Investments sometimes don't work out the way we want. Here are two stocks in particular that I've decided to sell at a loss, and why I'm pulling the plug on each one.

  • Warren Buffett's $5.9 Billion Secret Portfolio Just Made a Big-Time Buy

    During the third quarter, Warren Buffett's "secret" portfolio more than doubled its stake in one of the world's top dividend-paying companies.

  • FTX's bankruptcy filings show the situation is much worse than anyone thought. From a million creditors to a stunning lack of oversight, here are the craziest details.

    As a slew of bizarre details emerge from the filings, Sam Bankman-Fried has said his biggest regret is filing for bankruptcy in the first place.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

    Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market

    Recent news related to the fallout of FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges, has once again launched cryptocurrency into the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Although investors might be in the depths of one of these corrections, there are three cryptocurrencies that are poised to lead crypto's next bull run: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC). Neil Patel (Bitcoin): If inflation has really peaked, and it starts to come down in the next few months, the Federal Reserve will do a victory lap with the knowledge that its aggressive interest rate hikes worked.