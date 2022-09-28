In this article, we discuss the 12 biggest computer hardware companies in the world. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World.

According to the Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022, the global market for computer hardware is expected to grow to $1,215.76 billion in 2022. That’s up from the $1,129.39 billion the industry achieved in 2021. The expected growth is at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6 percent. The growth is expected to continue, reaching $1,568.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6 percent.

Some of the most famous investors in the world continue to invest in the computer hardware sector, including Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett’s hedge fund Berkshire Hathaway has a $3.4 billion stake in hardware giant HPQ as of the end of the second quarter. Berkshire is already a major stakeholder in Apple, the biggest hardware company in the world. While the computer hardware sector continues to face challenges amid a strong shift towards software in the world, hardware companies have a huge growth potential amid the upcoming boom in EVs, AI, robots and advanced healthcare.

Photo by Redd on Unsplash

Our Methodology

We picked some of the biggest hardware companies in the world based on market cap.

12 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World

12. Keyence Corporation (TYO:6861)

Market Capitalization: $84.4 Billion

Keyence Corporation (TYO:6861) is a direct-selling Japanese company that specializes in developing and producing automation sensors, barcode readers, laser markers, vision systems, digital microscopes, and measuring instruments. Though the company is known as a manufacturing company, it uses a fabless production system. The company outsources the manufacturing of its products to subcontract plants throughout Japan.

It’s a move the company said allows them to control equipment investment by selecting plants with the right equipment and technology needed to manufacture their products. In terms of market share, the sensor manufacturer is considered an industry leader. It has an estimated market share of more than 30% in the machine vision system and a more than 50% market share in the 3D machine vision system.

A report from Graphical Research expects the robot sensors market to grow to $1.9 billion by 2028. This is primarily due to advancements in sensor technology, with sensors in robotics becoming a critical component when it comes to digital transformation and industrial automation. This latest development bodes well for the Keyence Corporation (TYO:6861) and their automation sensors product.

11. Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Market Capitalization: $87.4 Billion

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY), more commonly known as Sony, is one of the largest producers of consumer and professional electronic products. They’re also one of the largest video game console companies and the largest publisher of video games. Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is also considered the largest technology company in Japan. Some of its popular products include the PlayStation console, its wireless earbud line, flat-screen TVs, and many more.

Though the technology company makes a lot of different products, its largest business segment is its game and network services. It’s followed by the Picture and Imaging and Sensing Solutions business. The company continues to lead the gaming industry with a market share of 46% in 2021 (combined PlayStation hardware, software, and services). Its closest rival is Nintendo at 29% market share, followed by Microsoft at 25%. As the outlook for the gaming industry continues to be rosy, we can expect Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) to continue to do well in this segment.

Aside from the gaming side of the business, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is also looking to step up image sensor tech. The company is looking to increase its market share to 60%, as they try to hold off competitors like Samsung and other players.

10. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Market Capitalization: $112.9 Billion

The tenth largest computer hardware company in the world according to market capitalization is the American company Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is one of the largest semiconductor chip manufacturer companies in the world in terms of revenue. Though the company manufactures many different computer hardware components, it’s mostly known for developing the microprocessor used in many laptops and computers, the Intel chip processors.

Computer companies like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and many equip their laptops and computers with Intel processors. This is still evident in terms of market share, as the company still dominates the CPU space in the first quarter of 2022. The company has a 72.3% market share for its x86 CPU while the Server CPU and Desktop CPU has a market share of 88.4% and 81.7% respectively. Lastly, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)'s Mobile CPU market share is at 77.5%, which shows Intel is still the go-to company when it comes to CPU processors.

Other products that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) offers are graphic chips, motherboard chipsets, flash memory, and other types of computing devices. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is also investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence, acquiring Habana Labs, an AI chip maker, in 2019, and launching its first AI chip Greco, last May 2022.

9. Advance Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Market Capitalization: $109.7 Billion

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), more commonly known as AMD, is a US-based semiconductor company that produces computer processors and other related technology for consumers and businesses. It is Intel’s primary competitor in the computer processor market, producing the AMD Ryzen chipset to compete against Intel’s processors.

Though it falls way below Intel when it comes to market share, it has steadily increased its share in the CPU space. The company continues to slowly but steadily chip away at Intel’s dominance. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is doing this by offering faster and more efficient processors at cheaper prices. It is expected that Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will continue its momentum in taking away more market share from Intel, as it continues to produce high-quality processors.

Aside from CPU, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) also produces GPUs (graphic processors), and HPC coprocessors. The company’s acquisition of Xilinx also allows it to offer a complete line of FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays), which are used to implement systems that allows a simple task to be done over and over again at high speeds. It’s a processor that many manufacturing companies use.

8. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Market Capitalization: $136.09 Billion

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is the eighth largest computer hardware company in the world in terms of market capitalization. It’s a company that produces semiconductors, software, and wireless telecommunication products. The company has three main business units, Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). QCT is the unit that’s in charge of selling the company’s products while QTL is in charge of patents and licensing.

The QSI is the company’s business unit in charge of making strategic investments. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)'s products and software are mostly used for smartphones. The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is the company’s well-known product. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has the second highest share in the Global smartphone chipset market with a 30% market share for the first quarter of 2022. It’s only behind Mediatek which has a 38% market share. Apple came in third with a 15% market share.

The company is expected to further improve its market share following Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)'s confirmation that the Galaxy S23 will exclusively use the Snapdragon chipset. This was confirmed during the company’s Q&A session with analysts.

7. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Market Capitalization: $147.4 Billion

The seventh largest computer hardware company in the world is Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). It’s a semiconductor manufacturing company that specializes in designing, manufacturing, testing, and selling analog and embedded processing chips. The key markets that the company serves are industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. Its primary product is analog, accounting for $14.05 billion of the $18.34 billion the company earned in 2021. A big chunk of its revenue came from the industrial market, followed by the automotive market.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) remains the top supplier of analog devices with a market share of 19% in 2021, according to IC Insights. Its closest competitor in the analog market is Analog Devices, having a market share of 12.7%. In terms of outlook, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has a rosy one, as analysts expect the company to continue its steady growth.

6. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Market Capitalization: $167.07 Billion

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NADSAQ:CSCO), or more commonly known as Cisco, is a multinational technology conglomerate that develops, manufactures, and sells various technology products. This includes telecommunications equipment, networking hardware, software, and other high-tech products and services. In terms of the market it serves, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NADSAQ:CSCO) specializes in domain security, energy management, Internet of Things (IoT), and video conferencing.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NADSAQ:CSCO) remains the king when it comes to switches, networking technologies, and routers. Reports from IDC show that the company has the highest market share when it comes to routers and ethernet switches. The company is also planning to combine its enterprise networking and cloud unit.

Aside from the plan to combine units, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NADSAQ:CSCO) also got support from Akkadian Labs via its UC provisioning automation solution for the UCCE (Unified Contact Center Enterprise). This latest support means that the user provisioning process of the UCCE can now be automated. It was previously done manually, which makes it prone to human error.

Disclosure: None. 12 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.