12 Budget Notebooks That’ll Help You Get Your Finances in Order

Even though we’d rather be sipping on lattes and crossing off fun things from our travel bucket lists, we’re pulling up our adulting pants (okay, leggings) and using our precious weekends to get some very important to-dos accomplished. Our first order of business is to start the process of actually getting a handle on our finances before the bills start piling up. So to help motivate us to stay on track and save our moola for our vacations ahead, we’ve hunted down the top prettiest and most useful budget planners and notebooks.
1. JAD Budget Planner Books Monthly Budget Planner: Sort Your $hit Out! ($7): This notebook is an easy way to keep track of your spending and sort your ish out. Use each monthly budget page to jot down income expenses, track your daily spending, and check your progress.
2. Boxclever Press Budget Book ($11): This comprehensive monthly planner is perfect for the gal who’s looking to store all of her information and planning in one convenient place. Using a cash envelope system, the fully stocked planner comes with a complete budget template for each month to help you save your paychecks and stay financially on track all year long.
3. Me & My Big Ideas Happy Planner Budget Extension ($9): If you’ve already invested in a classic Create 365 Happy Planner ($20), you’ll be happy to know that the brand also carries a convenient budget expansion pack that you can add directly to the back of your disc-bound planner. Along with dividers and pocket folders to arrange notes, bills, and receipts, the pack comes with a month-at-a-glance section, an expense tracker, and a convenient place to write down all of your recurring bills.
4. Erin Condren PetitePlanner Budget Book ($12): Erin Condren’s budget book is a dated planner that runs January through December to help you create and stick to your financial goals. It’s portable enough to throw in your bag and, while it doesn’t have all the trimmings of a more elaborate planner, it has all the basics you need to plan successfully. Plus, we love the vibrant and colorful design.
5. BookFactory Business Expense Journal ($12): For boss ladies out there, this one is for you. This journal contains 110 pages dedicated to tracking all of your business travel bills. You can wave goodbye to lost receipts, unexpensed cabs, or just the hassle of handing everything off to your manager in a complete mess.
6. Indigo Monster’s Cash Book ($20): This adorable monster-themed cash book is a cute alternative for anyone who thinks financial planning is a snooze fest. It has yearly, monthly, and weekly budgets included, so you’ll be able to use this undated budget planner for a full year — and stay entertained with adorable monster illustrations throughout.
7. Printable Crush Budget Worksheets ($3): When inspiration strikes to start financial planning, you have to act fast — even if that means forgoing an Amazon Prime order to print out budget worksheets at home. This awesome print-at-home budget sheet includes a simple monthly budget and expense sheet that’s perfect for hanging on your fridge.
8. May Designs Budget Planner Notebook ($15+): Customization is key with this adorable and mega-popular budget planner by May Designs. It comes in three sizes with hundreds of unique cover design options, and can even be monogrammed with your initials. With a year-at-a-glance section to forecast bigger expenses, a comprehensive monthly budget, and weekly expense tracking to get down all the nitty-gritty details, this awesome personal budget planner will definitely be a welcome addition to any boss’s desk.
9. Mead Organizher Expense Tracker ($16): Mead notebooks aren’t just for going back to school, folks. This sweet expense tracker is held in a soft-cover ring binder and includes worksheets to help monitor expenses and a full calendar year of monthly pockets to hold bills and receipts. Make sure to check out the additional budgeting pages you can download online once you purchase the planner!
10. Ashley Shelly Foil Budget Notebook ($18): This compact budgeting notebook will look stylish on your desk and keep your savings organized all year long. It’s extremely customizable and will last for 13 months on a monthly budget, six months on a biweekly budget, or three months on a weekly budget. Although the planner is tiny, you get a TON of awesome sheets to help you budget more effectively, including a bills list, savings tracker, financial goals page, purchase wish list, debt overview, and 13 full-spread layouts for budgeting.
11. Jada Correia Expense Tracker Bill Organizer ($7): Here’s a budgeting notebook that’ll look stylish on your desk and keep your savings account organized. It’s extremely structured and will help you stay on track on a monthly, weekly, or even daily budget. Plus it’s lightweight and easy to carry around, which makes it perfect to tote to and from your most frequented places (like the gym or your office space).
12. Your Balanced Budget by Kimberly Palmer ($8): If you want a budget planner that’s simple and visual, this planner is a good pick. It has tables, charts, and prompts to help you see where your money is going and let you set achievable financial goals.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Koller)