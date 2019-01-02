12 Budget Notebooks That’ll Help You Get Your Finances in Order

Even though we’d rather be sipping on lattes and crossing off fun things from our travel bucket lists, we’re pulling up our adulting pants (okay, leggings) and using our precious weekends to get some very important to-dos accomplished. Our first order of business is to start the process of actually getting a handle on our finances before the bills start piling up. So to help motivate us to stay on track and save our moola for our vacations ahead, we’ve hunted down the top prettiest and most useful budget planners and notebooks.

1. JAD Budget Planner Books Monthly Budget Planner: Sort Your $hit Out! ($7): This notebook is an easy way to keep track of your spending and sort your ish out. Use each monthly budget page to jot down income expenses, track your daily spending, and check your progress.

2. Boxclever Press Budget Book ($11): This comprehensive monthly planner is perfect for the gal who’s looking to store all of her information and planning in one convenient place. Using a cash envelope system, the fully stocked planner comes with a complete budget template for each month to help you save your paychecks and stay financially on track all year long.

3. Me & My Big Ideas Happy Planner Budget Extension ($9): If you’ve already invested in a classic Create 365 Happy Planner ($20), you’ll be happy to know that the brand also carries a convenient budget expansion pack that you can add directly to the back of your disc-bound planner. Along with dividers and pocket folders to arrange notes, bills, and receipts, the pack comes with a month-at-a-glance section, an expense tracker, and a convenient place to write down all of your recurring bills.