12 cars stolen from Bradenton auto-body shop leads to fiery crash, police charge 4 teens

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with the theft of 15 cars from a Bradenton auto-body shop, police officials said.

Bradenton Police officials said the teens were connected to a massive theft at the auto-body shop on the 800 block of 11th Avenue W. Multiple suspects broke into the business on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and stole the keys to the cars, police officials said.

Two of the stolen cars crashed in the 700 block of 12th Avenue on Sunday at 12:20 p.m. One of the cars was engulfed in flames, and the other was on its side after hitting the roof of a home.

A teen driver of one of the cars was taken to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The second driver left the scene of the crash but was later identified by police officials.

Charges are pending against three more teens. All of the cars that were missing from the auto car shop have been recovered.

