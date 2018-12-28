12 Causes of Spotting and Breakthrough Bleeding

In an ideal world, women would bleed out of their vaginas on a totally predictable schedule. (Well, okay, not really, but you know what we mean—in a more ideal world.) In reality, though, spotting and breakthrough bleeding is extremely common. There are plenty of things that can cause you to bleed off-cycle, and many of them are nothing worth freaking out about. For instance, spotting is often related to early pregnancy or the birth control pill, and it’s typically harmless as Jacques Moritz, M.D., an ob/gyn at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, tells SELF. Sometimes, though, breakthrough bleeding may be a sign of a medical issue that requires evaluation and treatment.

That’s why we’re going to make the blanket recommendation that if you are seeing bleeding between periods and aren’t sure why—especially if it’s new or accompanied by pain or other symptoms—you should get in touch with your primary care physician or ob/gyn so they can help you figure out what’s going on. In any case, here are some of most common reasons people experience spotting and breakthrough bleeding.

1. You recently started a new birth control pill.

Spotting during the first three months after going on a new birth control pill is par for the course, Dr. Moritz says. "It may take three months for your body to get used to the medicine and the lining of your uterus to adjust to it."

Spotting can also occur when you switch from a brand name to a generic, Dr. Moritz says. Gynecologists suspect that generics may not perfectly match brand-name formulations, and that the slight difference may be enough to cause breakthrough bleeding. The FDA says all generic drugs work the same as their brand-name counterparts, but allows for a slight, natural variability. (But it won't change the main function of the drug.) If after three months on a new pill you're still spotting, or you suddenly start spotting on your current pill, ask your ob/gyn about switching medications.

2. You’re taking a very low-dose birth control pill.

Many of the newer generations of lower hormone birth pills have either very little estrogen or no estrogen at all, relying mostly on progestin to regulate your cycle. While many people like these formulations because they experience fewer side effects, the super-low dosage makes breakthrough bleeding more likely, even when you've been using the same pill for a while. "The pill is making the lining of the uterus so thin that the little blood vessels are fragile and just break because they don’t have enough hormones for support," Dr. Moritz explains. If the spotting bothers you, ask your ob/gyn about switching to a higher dose pill.

3. You have an IUD.

Similarly to the pill, a hormonal IUD can cause breakthrough bleeding at first—for up to three to six months after insertion. When it comes to the copper IUD, irregular bleeding (and heavier, more painful periods) is relatively common and can go on for quite a while. As SELF previously reported, this is because the device can irritate and inflame the uterus. Although doctors generally recommend giving your body six months or so to adjust, talk to your ob/gyn if you’re miserable.

4. You have an STI.

While gonorrhea and chlamydia are usually asymptomatic—one of the reasons regular STI screening is so important—they can both cause vaginal bleeding (along with other symptoms), especially if the infection is left untreated and allowed to spread throughout the reproductive system. Endometritis (inflammation of the endometrium) and cervicitis (inflammation of the cervix) can occur, as well as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which can cause complications like permanent damage to the fallopian tubes and fertility issues. (Although gonorrhea and chlamydia are the most common infections associated with PID, according to the Mayo Clinic, other types of bacteria can cause it too.)

5. You're about to become pregnant.

Implantation bleeding is one of the earliest signs of pregnancy, occurring in up to 25 percent of women, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). One to two weeks after fertilization, when the fertilized egg implants in the uterine lining, a very small amount of blood may flow from the uterus and out the vagina. "It's just a little spot, not a lot," Dr. Moritz says. You may experience cramps as well.