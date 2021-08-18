12 charged for burglaries worth $2.1 million on Asian American victims in Georgia

Twelve suspects were indicted earlier this month for targeting Asian American homes in Georgia’s Gwinnett County since 2019, authorities announced on Tuesday.



The allegations: The suspects are accused of forcing their way into the victims’ homes to steal money and designer valuables, including jewelry, watches and handbags. Overall, they managed to swipe about 200 items worth $2.1 million.



The suspects allegedly committed their crimes during the day. It remains unclear how they picked their targets.

However, the fact that most victims were Asian Americans and the fact the stolen valuables were designer items helped investigators connect the incidents. “You can string several burglaries together with a pattern of some kind, whether it's a pattern of entry, types of items taken, or even locations that are targeted,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police Department, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Investigators said the suspects are linked to similar burglaries in Bibb, Fayette, Forsyth and Oconee counties. They are also tied to crimes outside the state, namely in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.



















The charges: The 12 suspects were identified as Rafael Comacho Molin, Mario Cosme, Edwin Cuenu, Jorge Navarro, Cinthia Orobio-Rosero, Carlos Perlaza, Oscar Revelio, Jonathan Santiago Vargas, Edwin Serrano, Jenifer Sonet, Alberto Sosa and Jhon Vilimaizar. They were charged with 66 felony counts ranging from obstruction to first-degree burglary, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.



Gwinnett police executed two search warrants on Aug. 9. They located the stolen properties, including fake passports and social security cards.

Some of the suspects were reportedly arrested in the past, but it’s unclear if all 12 of them knew each other. Authorities believe the two groups are not related.



Featured Images via Gwinnett County Police Department

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Chinese Director and Family Members Die From Coronavirus in Hubei

Story continues

Korean Pro Gamer Shares ‘Unspeakable’ Racism His Team Endures Daily in Texas

Taal Volcano in the Philippines Erupts During Couple's Wedding Ceremony

‘F*ck China!’: Man Drives Through Crowd at Anti-Asian Violence Rally in LA