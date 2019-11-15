The 12 Cheapest Places to Buy Generic Drugs



If you've been buying generic medicine at a major convenience store, you might want to explore other options.



A Consumer Reports survey revealed people can pay up to $862 more on generic medicine at the highest-priced pharmacy, compared to the lowest. HealthWarehouse.com had the cheapest prices, while CVS, Rite Aid, and Target had the most expensive prices for generic drugs.

Here is the list of stores ranked in order of the lowest to highest prices, according to the consumer watchdog:

HealthWarehouse.com Costco Independent pharmacies Sam's Club Walmart Kmart Grocery stores Walgreens Rite Aid CVS/Target

Of course, if you have insurance that will cover the cost of the drugs, the price difference may not be that much between the stores. But that might not always be the case, so be sure to comparison shop before you make the purchase. Sometimes the cost of buying generic medicine out of pocket at Costco may be lower than your insurance copay, according to Redditors discussing the study in a thread.

Thankfully, free services like GoodRX exist to do the work of comparison shopping for you by scanning prices at nearby pharmacies and providing coupons to get the lowest possible cost for your medication. The company claims it helps people save up to 80 percent off their medications through the process.

If you are paying out of pocket, it only makes sense to shop at the store that provides the lowest prices. The amount you can save buying medicine can be quite hefty. Shoppers in the study found that a generic Lipitor at HealthWarehouse.com costs around $10, while CVS would sell it for $135.

It always helps to do your research on medication costs before spending the big bucks. Consumer Reports found that, while the stores in the study almost always honored online discounts, you have to make sure you ask and are persistent. The report says: