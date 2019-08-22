College Planners To Help You Live Your Best Life

Every year when fall comes around, I am awash with a post-summer longing for school. But alas, my days of schlepping a duffel bag up a hill into a musty dorm room on move-in day are over. The part that I miss most: the first day of class, where I would crack open a fresh academic planner that I'd treat as my bible for the first few weeks of the semester and then inevitably get too lazy to keep up with.

I love planners: the month-at-a-glance grid, the daily breakdown, the blank lines for one-off reminders, the inspirational quotes at the start of each month. I mean, what's a new school year without bullet pointed lists jotted down in your planner's margins during drop/add period?

Whether you're into planners of the uber-structured variety where everything has its designated space, or fancy yourself a minimalist and prefer more doodle room, check out this roundup of 2019's cute and useful college planners at a variety of price points.

For more back-to-school recs, check out our favorite laptops for students and our guide to giving your desk a makeover.

ban.do Big Plans 12-Month Annual Planner If vibrant colors, cheeky stickers, coloring prompts, and 3D pages with matching glasses included don't make staying on top of your schedule more fun, we don't know what will.



Anthropologie Seedlings Calla 2019-2020 Planner Stay on top of your schedule for the next 17-months with a planner that is as eco-friendly as it is stylish — this chic book is crafted out of biodegradable paper embedded with wildflower seeds that you can plant post planning.



