12 Common Face 'Bumps' and How to Deal With Them

Bumps on your face come in all different shapes, sizes, colors, and textures—and most are totally harmless. Some, however, are slightly more concerning or may take some detective work to figure out what they really are.

In general, if a bump on your face isn’t bleeding, turning darker, or changing in a concerning way, it probably doesn’t need any type of medical intervention, Joel Schlessinger, M.D., dermatologist and RealSelf Advisor, tells SELF. Other bumps, like acne, can often be managed at home or in consultation with your dermatologist through a skin-care regimen, he says.

But, “if a bump changes in color or shape, bleeds, or increases in size rapidly, it’s time to schedule an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist to have it checked out,” Dr. Schlessinger says. Those are signs that the bump could be associated with more serious health issues, so it’s crucial to get it looked at.

Here’s what you need to know about some of the most common bumps you might find on your face and how to manage them, as well as how to determine whether or not they’re worth bringing up to your doctor.

1. Comedones

These common bumps can appear on the face and other parts of the body and are categorized in two groups: closed comedones (more commonly known as whiteheads) and open comedones (blackheads).

“They are similar in the fact that they are both pores that have been clogged with excess oil and dead skin cells,” Dr. Schlessinger says. The difference is that “with blackheads, the comedone is open so oil and dead skin cells become oxidized, taking on a brown or black hue,” he explains. Whiteheads, on the other hand, are closed, making the cocktail inside appear white, pinkish, or flesh-colored.

Comedones aren’t harmful, but they can be annoying. To manage them (and prevent full-blown breakouts), Dr. Schlessinger recommends that you always wash your face before you go to bed and use a cleanser that contains at least 2 percent salicylic acid to clear clogged pores and help prevent future breakouts. Retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, azelaic acid, and oral antibiotics may also be useful, and your dermatologist can help put together a skin-care regimen that makes sense for you.

It’s also important to avoid using pore strips to remove blackheads. “The adhesive used to adhere them to the skin can damage your complexion,” he says. “Plus, they strip the skin of natural oils and are usually only successful in removing the tops of blackheads, keeping pores clogged and your problem intact.”

2. Inflamed pimples

You know you’ve got one of these when you notice a painful bump crop up on your face, sometimes with a large white head and a red circle surrounding it. These occur when the bacteria in our pores starts to mix with the excess buildup of dead skin cells and oil that causes acne. Inflamed acne is often red, painful, swollen, and possibly filled with pus.

If you develop inflammatory acne, try not to panic—and, whatever you do, avoid squeezing or trying to pop the spot, as this can lead to even more redness and inflammation. Plus it could increase your risk for developing a scar, Jerome Garden, M.D., dermatologist and director of the Physicians Laser and Dermatology Institute in Chicago, tells SELF.

To try to reduce breakouts like these, he recommends using a gentle cleanser containing benzoyl peroxide and opting for oil-free skin-care products. You can also add in some antiinflammatory treatments: “Once the pimple sets in, a safe way to try to decrease the inflammation quickly is to mix hydrocortisone 1 percent cream and a benzoyl peroxide cream and apply to the pimple twice a day until the inflammation has resolved,” he says.

If you’re getting pimples like these regularly, talk to a dermatologist about prescription options.

3. Milia

If you’ve ever noticed a few tiny whitehead-looking bumps on your face that wouldn’t budge no matter how many times you attempted to pop them or wash them away with an acne-fighting cleanser, they were probably a type of harmless cysts known as milia.

These keratin-filled cysts “usually pop up near the eyes, cheeks, and nose, can occur in any skin type or skin color, and happen to be very common in newborns,” Dr. Schlessinger explains. “Milia often appear without any specific reason, although they are more prevalent in people with skin conditions like rosacea, as well as those that have excessive sun damage, have experienced skin trauma like burns, or for those whose pores are chronically clogged with oil-based makeup and skin care.”