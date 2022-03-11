12 Companies That Only Require You To Work 4 Days A Week (Plus They Hire Remote Workers)
If you're feeling burnt-out and overwhelmed, you're not alone. It's been a wild couple years.
In a report titled "Stress in America 2020: A National Mental Health Crisis," the American Psychological Association states, "We are facing a national mental health crisis that could yield serious health and social consequences for years to come."
So yeah, you're not alone.
In response, some companies are rethinking the standard five-day workweek — testing out, and in some cases, fully embracing, a four-day workweek.
As you might guess, employees are all about this idea, with one survey reporting that 98% of respondents believe a four-day workweek would improve their mental health and 97% saying that they'd be more productive.
To get that four-day workweek, most employees say they're willing to put in four, 10-hour days — but that may not be necessary. Some companies (including several below), are offering standard, eight-hour work days and four-day workweeks, only requiring employees to work a total of 32 hours a week.
“In today’s changing work landscape, it’s no surprise shorter workweeks are getting so much attention,” said FlexJobs Career Development Manager Brie Reynolds in a press release. “When we think about the future of work, this sentiment signals the importance of healthy work-life balance and the role job flexibility plays in achieving it."
These 12 companies, which also happen to hire remote workers, are leading the charge:
Shoutout to our remote-work-loving friends over at FlexJobs for the list. (Plus, these companies are also hiring, or have recently hired for remote roles.)
1.Basecamp
2.Bolt
3.Buffer
Buffer, a social media management and software company, may be headquartered in San Francisco, but they also hire remote. Early on in the pandemic (May 2020), they started offering employees a four-day workweek, and almost two years later, 91% of team members say they're happier and more productive.
4.DNSFilter
5.G2i
6.GooseChase
GooseChase is an online platform that helps you run real-world scavenger hunts. The fun continues when you look into what it's like to work at the company. GooseChase hires remote roles (like head of people and senior full stack engineer) and has been following a four-day workweek since June 2021. They even outlined some of their four-day-workweek findings in their blog.
7.Kickstarter
8.Nectafy
9.Panasonic
If the four-day workweek sounds like something only being embraced by young startups, checkout the offerings at Panasonic, which started offering optional four-day workweeks in January 2022. The company also does remote hiring, recently posting roles, like marketing manager and staff accountant, on FlexJobs.
10.Praytell
11.thredUP
This online clothing-exchange community has recently hired a remote revenue manager and a VP of people operations and total rewards. In addition to flexible PTO and competitive salaries, thredUp started offering a four-day workweek in 2021 and hasn't looked back.
12.Uncharted
Looking for a company doing good in the world and doing right by their employees? Check out Uncharted, a nonprofit dedicated to rallying against social issues like discrimination and urban poverty. In addition to hiring remote roles, Uncharted started offering a seasonal, 32-hour, four-day workweek in June 2020.
What do you think about the four-day workweek trend? Sound off in the comments!
