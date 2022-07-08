12 Companies That Will Pay You To Go on Vacation

VladGans / Getty Images

Taking time off to unplug has numerous benefits -- it can lower stress, improve your mental health and actually make you a more productive employee. Given the latter perk, it shouldn't be too surprising that some companies are going out of their way to incentivize employees to use their time off by actually helping to pay for their trips.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

FlexJobs has rounded up a list of companies that will help you pay for your vacation, so if you're looking to boost your vacation budget, consider taking a job at one of these places.

pinkomelet / Shutterstock.com

AFAR Magazine

It makes sense that a magazine about travel would encourage its employees to do just that. As of 2019, AFAR Magazine offered unlimited vacation time to all of its employees as well as a $2,000 stipend each year to travel to places they have never been.

AlesiaKan / Shutterstock.com

Airbnb

Airbnb states on its career page that "we want everyone to be healthy, travel often, get time to give back, and have the financial resources and support they need." Included in the company's benefits is an annual travel and experiences credit.

fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

BambooHR

BambooHR, a human resources software company, offers a benefit that it calls "paid, paid vacation." As part of its vacation policy, the company will cover expenses like plane tickets, hotel rooms and other vacation-related items.

skynesher / Getty Images

Bonanza

The online marketplace Bonanza hosts a "Freedom February" every year, during which the company relocates to a "tropical paradise" for a few weeks.

NicoElNino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Calendly

Calendly, a scheduling software company, gives its employees unlimited time off plus a $1,000 annual vacation stipend that can be used toward the cost of hotels, flights or rental car.

"It's our way of telling you to take time out from your work family to recharge and relax with those who are most important to you," the company states on its careers site.

dennizn / Shutterstock.com

Evernote

Note-taking app Evernote offers its employees a $1,000 annual vacation stipend to encourage them to take time off to recharge.

Story continues

Firdaus Khaled / Shutterstock.com

Expedia

Expedia will not only help its employees score travel deals but also will assist with paying for their trips. The company offers "leisure travel reimbursement" to its U.S.-based employees.

Deagreez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

FullContact

Identity Resolution Platform FullContact has an unlimited vacation policy and, according to a 2012 company blog post, offers its employees a $7,500 annual stipend for vacation. But employees must follow a few rules to qualify: "1. You have to go on vacation, or you don't get the money. 2. You must disconnect. 3. You can't work while on vacation."

Moyo Studio / Getty Images

PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a provider of healthcare marketing technology, offers employees paid vacation, company holidays -- including their birthday -- and a $500 annual travel reimbursement for vacation.

stockstudioX / Getty Images

Thirty Madison

Healthcare company Thirty Madison offers an annual vacation stipend, according to its site.

ArthurStock / Shutterstock.com

Tripadvisor

Travel review site Tripadvisor provides its employees with a number of benefits, including a "lifestyle benefit" of up to $1,250 each year that can be used for personal travel.

United Airlines

United Airlines

United employees enjoy unlimited standby travel and discounted rates on airline tickets to anywhere the company flies.

Photo Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Companies That Will Pay You To Go on Vacation