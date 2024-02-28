12 cool things invented in Indiana: Wonder Bread, Coca-Cola bottle and the gas pump

Indiana has many ties to different inventions throughout the years.

Some, like Wonder Bread, are more well-known. But did you know tomato juice and Coca-Cola have ties to the Hoosier state?

Here are some cool inventions that have an Indiana connection.

Sliced bacon

In 1914, Kingan & Co., which operated at Maryland and Blackford streets along the White River, became the first to sell bacon, sliced and in one-pound boxes under the name Kingan's Reliable.

Wonder Bread

The Taggart Baking Company in Indianapolis introduced Wonder Bread in 1921. Elmer Cline, a company vice president at Taggart, was inspired by the International Balloon Race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after he was filled with "wonder" at the event.

Coca-Cola bottle

In 1915, Coca-Cola was in search of a distinctive bottle. The Root Glass Company in Terre Haute ended up being the one to do it. The team, composed of C.J and William Root, Alexander Samuelson, Earl Dean and Clyde Edwards, came up with the design that is known as the Coca-Cola Contour Bottle.

Gatling Gun

Richard Jordan Gatling was living in Indianapolis when the Civil War began. He developed the Gatling Gun, an early machine gun. It was patented in 1962. Gatling went on to found the Gatling Gun Company.

Gas pump

Fort Wayne native Sylvanus Bowser invented and sold the first gasoline pump in 1885, which predates the automobile industry. The pump dispensed kerosene, widely used for lighting and cook stoves. Around 10 years later, Bowser constructed his prototype of the modern gas pump.

Breathalyzer

Fort Wayne native Robert Frank Borkenstein, a captain with the Indiana State Police and a professor at Indiana University, invented the Breathalyzer in 1954. It was the first practical instrument for testing breath alcohol.

Jiffy Pop

Frederick C. Mennen of LaPorte developed the popcorn brand in 1958. He began marketing Jiffy Pop a year later.

Hoosier Racing Tire

Bob and Joyce Newton founded Hoosier Racing Tire in 1957. It is headquartered in Lakeville. It now provides tires for the International Hot Rod Association, National Hot Rod Association, NASCAR and many more racing organizations.

Tomato juice

Chef Louis Perrin created tomato juice at the French Lick Springs Hotel in 1917. Perrin realized he did not have any oranges for the morning meal crowd and decided to grab a handful of tomatoes to make tomato juice.

Rearview mirror

Ray Harroun drove a special six-cylinder Marmon to victory at the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911. After complaints during practice from other teams that Harroun's car could be a safety hazard because it did not carry a riding mechanic, he created what is thought to be the first rearview mirror used in an automobile.

Eli Lilly

Colonel Eli Lilly founded his pharmaceutical corporation in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis. The company introduced the first commercial insulin in 1923 and produced Prozac and other medical breakthroughs.

Hard Truth Distilling Co.

The distilling company was founded in 2015 in Nashville, Indiana. Hard Truth Distilling has quickly grown with the success of crowd-pleasing options like Maple Bourbon Cream, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum and Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey.

