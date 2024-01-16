12 Corbin restaurants participating in Finger Lickin' Chicken Week

Jan. 16—CORBIN — After taking a year off from hosting the event due to the inflation's impact on poultry prices, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is partnering with the Times-Tribune once again to bring back the popular foodie event, Finger Lickin' Chicken Week.

Scheduled for the week of January 15-20 this year, Finger Lickin' Chicken Week was created as an annual opportunity to highlight local restaurants while drawing visitors into the City of Corbin and its downtown area.

A dozen local restaurants are participating with a specially-made dish to showcase not only their culinary expertise but their dedication to the local community, the birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken, as well.

Each dish is available at a fixed $6 price point. Participating restaurants include Bubby's BBQ, Depot on Main, Wrigley Taproom & Eatery, Austin City Saloon, Kendall's Kitchen, M&M Rooftop Garden, Si Señor Mexican Restaurant, Mi Casa #3, Old Town Grill, Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant, Sweeties Ice Cream, and Cinema Social.

"The Corbin Tourism Office is SO excited about the return of Finger Lickin' Chicken Week!" Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said. "This week is all about showcasing the talent of our outstanding restaurants that make Corbin a 'foodie' destination, and we could not do it without their involvement and support! This is YOUR chance to try somewhere and something new! Grab several friends, create a map, and embark on a journey of restaurant exploration that just goes to show that Colonel Harland Sanders is not the only one in Corbin with a 'Secret Recipe'!"

Janie Slaven contributed to this article.