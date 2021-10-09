12 cozy outdoor blankets that will keep you warm this fall

There’s so much to do during the fall, from apple and pumpkin picking to camping and bonfires on the beach. But no matter the activity, you have to come prepared, as the temperature tends to drop dramatically once the sun goes down. Fortunately, there are plenty of delightfully warm and cozy outdoor blankets that are perfect to bring along on all your autumn outings.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy fleece blanket to keep on your porch or an extra-warm throw to bundle up in while camping, the following are some of the top-rated outdoor blankets that every fall enthusiast needs.

1. A soft, colorful fleece blanket that’s waterproof

The waterproof backing of this blanket makes it ideal for camping or outdoor events.

L.L. Bean is practically synonymous with “quality outdoor gear,” so it’s no surprise that it has a popular outdoor blanket. The cozy throw is 72 by 58 inches, and it has a warm fleece material on one side with durable polyurethane-coated nylon on the reverse to keep out moisture. The blanket comes in several colors, including a vibrant teal, and it’s incredibly versatile—you can use it as a picnic blanket or to keep warm at a sporting event. It even comes with a convenient stuff sack for easy storage.

Get the L.L. Bean Waterproof Outdoor Blanket from L.L. Bean for $59

2. A cozy cotton blanket that’s easy to clean

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more stylish outdoor-friendly throw.

You can dress up any outdoor space with a chic blanket from ChappyWrap. Made from a blend of cotton, acrylic and polyester, it can be machine washed and dried, making it extremely easy to care for. The “original” blanket size is 60 by 80 inches, and it comes in a variety of pretty patterns, from plaid and herringbone to nautical and children’s prints. ChappyWraps can be used both indoors and outside, so they're a versatile addition to your home.

Get the Old Port Herringbone Navy Blanket from ChappyWrap for $135

3. A budget-friendly throw with a pretty pattern

You don’t have to break the bank to stay warm this season.

Don’t you just want to wrap yourself up in this pretty indoor-outdoor blanket? The cotton fabric has a lovely medallion-inspired design, and it’s available in a neutral tan color that will match just about any decor. The blanket is 50 by 70 inches, making it just the right size for one or two people, and it’s filled with polyester material that will keep you warm, even on the chilliest fall nights. Oh, and did we mention you can clean it in the washing machine? Win-win!

Get the Barbara King Outdoor Safe Throw from QVC for $24.46

4. An extra-warm wool blanket

This thick blanket will keep you warm, even on the coldest autumn evenings.

If you like to be toasty at all times, you’ll want a woolen blanket like this one. Wool is one of the warmest materials out there, and this 64-by-88-inch throw weighs over four pounds, making it delightful to wrap yourself up in (think of it as a mini weighted blanket). It comes in a variety of outdoor-inspired prints and can even be machine washed—just be sure to use cold water, as wool is notorious for shrinking.

Get the Arcturus Patterned Wool Blanket from Amazon for $47.99

5. A quilted throw blanket from a popular boot brand

This Ugg blanket is available exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond.

You may know Ugg for its cult-ish sheepskin boots, but the Australian brand also has a line of home goods—including this outdoor throw blanket. Measuring 60 by 72 inches, it features a water-resistant polyester bottom that's as comfy for wrapping up in as it is for laying out on the leaves for a picnic. It comes in three muted colors and can fold up easily into a compact size for travel.

Get the Ugg Mischa Quilted Outdoor Throw Blanket from Bed Bath & Beyond for $29.99

6. A puffy, lightweight blanket that comes in a variety of colors

If you have a soft spot for lofty blankets, this product is the one for you.

This puffy blanket is the perfect option to take on your autumn camping trip, as it comes in both twin and full/queen sizes. The exterior is made from a durable nylon fabric that comes in several bold colors, and it’s stuffed with polyester fill that gives it an incredibly lofty feel. The blanket comes with a convenient travel bag, and it’s water- and stain-resistant to boot. However, if it ever gets dirty, you can simply toss it in the washing machine to get it fresh and clean again.

Get the Puff Indoor/Outdoor Quilted Nylon Water Resistant Blanket from HSN for $92.40

7. A wind- and waterproof blanket that’s perfect for outdoor events

The coated polyester backing of this blanket will protect you from wind and rain.

If you regularly attend football games, concerts or other outdoor events in the fall, this wind- and waterproof throw blanket deserves a place in your trunk. It may not be the most stylish, but the 55-by-82-inch throw is very warm thanks to its quilted design. It has an anti-pill fleece on one side with a coated polyester on the reverse, and it can easily fit around two people as you huddle in the stands to watch your favorite team.

Get the Brawntide Large Outdoor Waterproof Blanket from Amazon for $39.99

8. A delightfully warm blanket with unique patterns

This bright and cheery blanket is the perfect size for one person.

For those who think solid-colored blankets are boring, the Kelty Bestie blanket comes in several fun patterns featuring bright, eye-catching colors. This throw is on the smaller side, measuring just 42 by 76 inches, so it’s best for a solo user. However, it’s stuffed with a generous amount of the brand’s “Cloudloft” insulation, which makes it super warm yet lightweight. The blanket comes with a stuff sack that makes it easy to take along on all your adventures, but it’s pretty enough to keep on display in your home, too.

Get the Kelty Bestie Blanket from Amazon for $29.95

9. A cozy camping blanket that you can wear as a poncho

Built-in snaps let you easily wear this blanket as a cape.

If you can often be found with a blanket wrapped around your body during the fall, you’ll love this camping blanket, which has built-in buttons that let you turn it into a poncho. The blanket is 54 by 80 inches—yet lightweight at just 1.1 pounds—and it has a ripstop nylon shell that blocks out the wind and cold. It has a spill- and water-resistant coating that makes it ideal for outdoor use, and the blanket is available in several bright colors to suit your style.

Get the Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket from Amazon for $69.99

10. A thick fleece blanket with a fun patchwork pattern

Beautiful and locally made? We’ll take two!

Not only are these fleece blankets incredibly beautiful, but they’re handcrafted in the U.S., making us love them even more. The stadium blanket comes in a wide range of flannel, plaid and patchwork patterns, and the two-sided design features a warm anti-pill fleece on the interior. The blanket is 62 by 72 inches, and the tightly woven flannel material won’t shrink much, even when machine washed. These blankets are ideal for sporting events, picnics or just cuddling around a fire, and you might even want one for your bedroom—they’re just that cozy!

Get the Flannel Stadium Blanket from The Vermont Flannel Company for $99.80

11. A vibrant puffy blanket that’s made from recycled bottles

You’ll turn heads with these eye-catching colors, and the eco-friendly construction is an added bonus.

You’ll be the envy of the campsite with this brightly colored blanket from Rumpl. The eco-friendly design is made from recycled plastic bottles, and it comes in a variety of vibrant prints. The 52-by-75-inch blanket has a durable ripstop shell, as well as a water-, odor- and stain-resistant coating so you can use it just about anywhere. That’s not all, either—this puffy blanket even has a “Cape Clip” that lets you turn it into a hands-free poncho. What more could you ask for, really?

Get the Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket from Amazon for $99

12. A durable insulated blanket that will last for years

Who knew Yeti made blankets?

According to hundreds of reviewers, this Yeti outdoor blanket is as high-quality, long-lasting and tough as the brand's wildly popular coolers. It's a large 55 by 78 inches when unfolded and is machine-washable for easy cleaning. Not only does it have a padded interior and all-weather waterproof exterior, it's also designed to repel both dirt and pet hair so your furry friends can enjoy it with you.

Get the Lowlands Blanket from Yeti for $199.99

