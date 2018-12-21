The 12 Craziest Things About the Wildly Futuristic Mercedes-Benz GLE 450

From Popular Mechanics

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 doesn’t look too crazy. It’s a crisp redesign that looks broad and big-tired, in the style of the original ML55 AMG or the more agro BMW X5s. (And indeed, the 315-width rear tires are huge for something that’s non-AMG.) But under the skin, this is the craziest, most tech-forward internal-combustion car I’ve driven in a long time.

It’s full of surprises, the GLE 450. You’re on cruise control, doing 60 mph in a 55 zone, when the limit drops to 45 mph. And the car just slows automatically to adjust. You get tired of looking at the heads-up display but aren’t sure which menu turns it off, so you just say, “Hi Mercedes, turn off the heads-up display.” It silently disappears. You put a destination in the nav system and when you come to the first turn, the screen shifts to a live camera feed with the turn arrow floating over the road, like Pokemon Go meets Waze.

And I haven’t even mentioned the suspension. The suspension is bonkers.

I was going to make a list of 10 details to tell you about the GLE, but it went to 12. And that’s only because I cut myself off before I could get into the fact that you can control the pattern of the heat dispersion in the front seats, or that, according to Benz, the headlights produce “the maximum light intensity permitted by law,” or that the car can read your Garmin fitness tracker and adjust the interior lighting and seat massage settings according to your stress level. Seriously.

Most people don’t read their owner’s manuals, but I think you should probably enroll in a semester long course on how to use your GLE 450.

The Augmented Reality Navigation

Finally, a reason to use the car’s navigation system instead of cutting straight to your favored phone app: augmented reality. It works great.

Even with a clever app like Waze, you’re interpreting a map on the fly as you drive. Is that a hard right, or do I bear right? The GLE makes navigation basically idiot-proof by switching to a live camera feed from the front of the car when you come to a turn. There’s the road in front of you, with a big blue arrow floating over it telling you that, yes, it’s a hard right.

The Ridiculous Suspension

Years ago, I watched the unveiling of the Bose active suspension and figured that by now all our cars would be able to actively adjust the position of each wheel as you drive. That never happened, at least not with the giant electric rams that Bose envisioned. But the GLE uses a hydropneumatic system called E-Active Body Control along with air suspension to accomplish the same thing-a suspension system that’s proactive, rather than strictly reactive.