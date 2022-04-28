12 creative Mother's Day gifts every crafty mom will love

Mother's Day gifts every crafty mom will love.

If you're looking for creative Mother's Day 2022 gifts for the crafty mama who has it all, we found tons of artsy options that are sure to make her next DIY project a delight. Whether you want to help your mom pick up a new hobby or add to her already impressive collection of yarn and sewing supplies, these fun presents are sure to please any self-proclaimed artist this Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8).

To help keep your mom's creative juices flowing, we rounded up 12 of the absolute best Mother's Day gifts for crafty ladies. From jewelry kits to crafting cases, we found it all.

1. For the ambitious crafty mom: This do-it-all crafting machine

Take your mom's crafting from a hobby to a side hustle with the Cricut Explore Air 2. This customizable cutting machine lets you cut intricate designs into vinyl, paper, fabric and so much more for virtually endless crafting opportunities. When we put the cult-favorite machine to the test, we were impressed with the state-of-the-art technology and thought it was an especially good investment for those who sell their goods on Etsy.

Cricut Explore Air 2 at Cricut for $179.99

2. For the crafty mom who wants to relax: This floral coloring book

Coloring is certainly not just for the youngsters in your life. Treat mom to the Bloom adult coloring book this Mother's Day for hours of relaxing shading. The best-selling book includes more than 50 unique designs featuring roses, magnolias, hydrangeas and tons of other crowd-favorite flowers.

Bloom Adult Coloring Book at Amazon from $5.99

3. For the crafty mom who wants to learn something new: These fine-point calligraphy pens

If you're shopping for a crafty mom who loves to pick up new skills, a set of professional-grade calligraphy pens could be a great option. For dainty cursive lettering, you can't go wrong with the Mont Marte calligraphy set. Your mom can practice formal fonts using the 20 included ink cartridges and classic nib pens. She's sure master the craft of calligraphy in no time with the help of the kit's introduction booklet.

Mont Marte Calligraphy Set, 32 Piece at Amazon for $24.95

4. For the detail-oriented crafty mom: This embroidery kit

If your mom or grandma is a needle point extraordinaire, you can't go wrong by picking them up a new embroidery kit. Perfect for practiced cross stitchers and beginners, the Caydo embroidery starter kit includes three fun patterns, three embroidery hoops, several needles and tons of colorful threads for plenty of unique crafting possibilities.

Caydo 3-Set Embroidery Starter Kit at Amazon from $8.99

5. For the yarn-loving crafty mom: This monthly yarn subscription

Stock your mom's craft closet with a virtually unlimited supply of yarn by gifting her a monthly subscription to Darn Good Yarn. When you sign up for the monthly subscription, your mom will get one limited edition handspun skein of yarn delivered straight to her doorstep each month, plus she'll get exclusive access to member's-only discounts and one free knitting or crocheting pattern each month.

Yarn of the Month Subscription at Darn Good Yarn for $10 per month

6. For the artsy mom: This realistic paint-by-number

Creating beautiful art pieces is easy with the Artist's Loft paint-by-number kit. This canvas will let your mom paint a stunning seascape by simply filling in the marked sections using the included numbered paints. The landscape measures 20 inches tall, so your mom can easily display it in her mom when her masterpiece is complete.

Artist's Loft Paint-by-Number Kit at Michaels for $14.99

7. For the professional crafty mom: This custom craft stamp

Elevate your mom's DIY projects by gifting her a custom stamp from Etsy to mark her creations with this Mother's Day 2022. Personalize the rubber stamp to read your mom's name (or anything else!) for a sentimental and truly one-of-a-kind gift. Best of all, when you shop custom stamps from SayaBellStamps on Etsy, you'll be directly supporting a fellow crafter.

Custom Logo Stamp at Etsy from $5.95

8. For the sewing-obsessed crafty mom: This Reviewed-approved sewing machine

If your mom is a fan of homemade clothes, blankets or upholstery, gifting her a sewing machine is sure to be a hit this Mother's Day 2022. Consider picking up the Juki HZL-LB5100, our best upgrade pick for sewing machines. The easy-to-use home sewing machine features a durable design, a convenient speed control slider and an automatic buttonhole setting.

Juki HZL-LB5100 Computerized Sewing Machine at Overstock for $349

9. For the fashion-forward crafty mom: This deluxe jewelry kit

Nothing elevates spring style quite like a piece of custom jewelry. If the mom you're shopping for is just as stylish as she is crafty, you can't go wrong with the Blue Moon Studio UV resin craft deluxe starter kit. This fun kit includes everything she needs to make personalized resin jewelry and accessories—including resin, a UV lamp, dried flowers, silicone molds and more.

Blue Moon Studio UV Resin Craft Deluxe Starter Kit at Michaels for $49.99

10. For the crafty mom that loves home DIY projects: This macrame wall hanging kit

Mom's with a talent for DIY projects are sure to love the Nghtmrkt macrame kit. The set promises hours of crafting fun and yields beautiful bohemian pieces to hang in her home. This beginner-friendly kit includes 200 yards of cord, an instruction booklet and everything she needs to make a one-of-a-kind macrame wall hanger.

Nghtmrkt Macrame Kit at Amazon from $24.99

11. For the crafty mom who wants to get organized: This spacious tackle box

Tackle boxes aren't just for the outdoorsmen or women in your life—they're actually a great storage solution for crafters, too! The Stalwart tackle box organizer has four compartments for hardware and a main storage section on top for larger items. The box is perfect for storing beads, sewing supplies and other crafting essentials. If you want to really turn heads with your Mother's Day gift, you can even fill the box with your mom's favorite art and craft supplies.

Stalwart Tackle Box Organizer at Amazon from $24.90

12. For the mom that loves adding color to her crafts: These glitter pens

In the crafting world, gel pens are a staple. Perfect for writing stationery and doodling, the Soucolor glitter gel pens are a great Mother's Day gift for any crafty woman in your life. The set includes 60 gel pens and 60 refill cartridges, a handy carrying case and an adult coloring book—so your mom can start using her pens as soon as she unwraps them.

Soucolor Glitter Gel Pens at Amazon for $19.98

