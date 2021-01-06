12 critically acclaimed shows that were canceled after just one season

freaks and geeks
"Freaks and Geeks" lasted only one season. NBC

  • Not every TV show that was canceled after the first season is completely forgotten about. 

  • Teen shows like "My So-Called Life," "Freaks and Geeks," and "Everything Sucks!" were canceled after their first season, but critics still love them. 

  • "Bunheads," starring Sutton Foster, has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, but it never got a second season. 

When networks cancel a show after just one season, it's usually considered a flop, but some one-season shows live on as cult classics. 

Teen shows like "My So-Called Life" and "Freaks and Geeks" were only on TV for a season, but both are still widely known, and critics still rank them among the best shows in TV history.

We took a look at critics' scores on Rotten Tomatoes to identify one-season shows that critics loved. The ratings were accurate as of January 2021.

Take a look back at some of the best shows that might have gotten the boot a little too early.

In 1994, Claire Danes and Jared Leto starred in the short-lived series "My So-Called Life."

my so called life
Danes and Leto in "My So-Called Life." ABC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

"My So-Called Life" follows Angela (Danes) as she deals with teenage angst and the struggles of high school in the '90s. Most of the 19 episodes revolve around her crush, Jordan Catalano (Leto). Even though the series helped launch Danes' and Leto's careers, the show did not garner high enough ratings to last longer than the year. 

"It's the classic show canceled too soon — one season was not enough — but what a gift to have that tiny window into the lives of these people, on the precipice of some larger, less so-called, more real life," Emily VanDerWerff at Vox wrote in 2019.

Linda Cardellini, Busy Phillips, and James Franco started their careers on "Freaks and Geeks" between 1999 and 2000.

freaks and geeks
"Freaks and Geeks." NBC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Paul Feig and Judd Apatow's "Freaks and Geeks" follows a group of misfits at a high school in the '80s. Throughout the season, Lindsay Weir (Cardellini) finds her place among the burnout crowd, while her brother, Sam (John Francis Daley), deals with bullies and the difficulties of freshman year. Despite low ratings, the series has gained a cult following. 

"It was a launching pad for hugely talented performers, but 'Freaks And Geeks' greatest accomplishment, what it did better than any other teen drama (or comedy) is show that adolescence also builds our faith in our ability to do so," Danette Chavez at the AV Club wrote in 2020. "That truth transcends eras, genres, and platforms, and is more uplifting than any generic victory."

Sutton Foster starred in 2012's "Bunheads," which was quickly canceled.

bunheads
Foster in "Bunheads." ABC Family

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino attempted to recreate the small-town charm of her megahit "Gilmore Girls" with her next show, "Bunheads," which follows a Las Vegas showgirl (Foster) who is forced to move to her husband's hometown. There, she teaches ballet at her mother-in-law's dance studio. The series got the ax after just 18 episodes because of low ratings

"'Bunheads' was unlike any other show on television, and not just because it regularly contained dance sequences inspired by recycling or the horrible mood of a surly teenage girl," Willa Paskin at Slate wrote in 2013, just when the show was canceled. "Its obsession with talking as a way of drawing people in while keeping them at a distance; its very la-di-dah attitude toward plot; its slow-burn approach to heavy themes like failure and maturity and grief; all these made it special—and a little weird."

Judd Apatow's other sitcom "Undeclared" also only aired for one season in 2001 and 2002.

undeclared
"Undeclared." FOX

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

"Undeclared" focuses on a group of college freshmen at a fictional school in California. Despite largely positive reviews, the show was canceled after just the first season but has gone on to become another cult classic.

"Judd Apatow succeeds again with a pilot that hits so many right notes when it comes to depicting the transitional phase between the teen years and adulthood," Willa Paskin at Slateat Variety wrote in 2001. "The ensemble tackles their roles with confidence and the writing is right on target in its appeal to teens and young adults who yearn for those halcyon days."

 

Geoff Stults played a solider in "Enlisted," which aired for only 13 episodes in 2014.

enlisted
"Enlisted." FOX

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

When Sgt. Pete Hill (Stults) returns from Afghanistan in the unusual workplace comedy "Enlisted," he has to lead a squad in Florida that happens to include his two younger brothers.

"'Enlisted' is not groundbreaking comedy, but it's dependable and heartfelt — and sometimes that's all you need in your foxhole," Vicki Hyman at the Newark Star-Ledger wrote in 2014.

 

ABC's action-drama "Whiskey Cavalier" aired for one season in 2019. It starred Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan.

whiskey cavalier
Foley and Cohan in "Whiskey Cavalier." ABC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

In the series, Foley plays an FBI agent whose code name is Whiskey Cavalier and who is assigned a new partner: a CIA operative played by Cohan. Together, the pair lead a misfit team of agents to work missions around Europe. 

"'Whiskey Cavalier' knows what it is — which is a compliment since many shows don't. And what it is is a good-looking action dramedy with good-looking people; it's aiming for a 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' sort of vibe," Kate Aurthur at Buzzfeed News wrote in 2019.

Nathan Fillion starred in the sci-fi drama "Firefly," which lasted only three months in 2002.

Firefly
"Firefly." Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Set hundreds of years in the future, "Firefly" follows a group of people hurtling through space aboard a ship called Firefly following the devastation of a civil war. The crew — led by Fillion's character — take jobs around the galaxy in hopes of earning money and living a better life. After just 14 episodes, the series was canceled due to a lack of interest at the time. But through the years, the series has gained a cult following. 

"Looking back, it's amazing just how much has been squeezed into 14 short episodes," Daniel Bettridge at The Guardian wrote in 2012. "No doubt the axe that loomed over production meant the writers upped their game and the result is an end product that's all killer with almost no filler."

"Trophy Wife" aired for just one season between 2013 and 2014 with Malin Akerman and Bradley Whitford in the lead.

trophy wife
Akerman in "Trophy Wife." ABC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Akerman plays a party girl whose life is suddenly turned upside down when she falls in love with an older man. As she adjusts to her new life, she deals with her new husband's three children and his two ex-wives. Although the series was called a "critical darling," ABC decided to cut the show from its lineup.

"I spent all year recommending this series to anyone who'd listen, especially ex-'Modern Family' fans who had grown disillusioned with ABC's flagship sitcom," Hillary Busis at Entertainment Weekly wrote in 2014 when the show was canceled. "'Trophy Wife' has — had — all of 'ModFam's' heart and humor with none of its laziness or weird, mean edge (seriously, do Cam and Mitchell even like each other?), and it remains criminal that the network never saw fit to program the newer show at 9:30 on Wednesdays."

Matthew Perry starred in Aaron Sorkin's short-lived series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" in 2006 and 2007.

studio 60 aaron sorkin
Perry in "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." NBC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

"Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" is a drama series that follows the people who run a late-night sketch show. While the behind-the-scenes crew slowly falls apart, it lands on Perry's character, the head writer, and a fellow executive producer to save the show. Ratings for "Studio 60" dropped each week, leading to its early demise. 

"The first few episodes of Studio 60 are as complete a piece of television entertainment as you could wish for. The dialogue, one of Sorkin's trademarks, fizzes with write-me-down one-liners, there are several incendiary pieces of theatre, and the performances have an instant depth," Benji Wilson at The Guardian wrote in 2007. "In short, when TV critics over here got to see what all the fuss was about, for once the hype seemed about right."

The female-driven, historical drama "Good Girls Revolt" aired for only one season between 2015 and 2016.

good girls revolt amazon
"Good Girls Revolt." Amazon

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Set in the late '60s, "Good Girls Revolt" fictionalizes the true story of the women who sued Newsweek for gender discrimination. The Amazon series follows three women who begin working at a fictional magazine and work together to bring down the status quo. Amazon blamed low ratings for ending the show. 

"No one goes it alone," Liz Shannon Miller at IndieWire wrote in 2016. "Everyone deserves what they're worth. And 'Good Girls Revolt' reminds us that sometimes, sometimes you have to demand it."

Netflix canceled the LGBTQ teen series "Everything Sucks!" after just one season in 2018.

Everything Sucks!
"Everything Sucks!" Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Set in a town called Boring in the '90s, "Everything Sucks!" is about an AV club that butts heads with the drama students. After the show generated little interest with viewers, Netflix didn't move forward with a second season. 

"It's not perfect, but it's a pleasurable experience just spending time with these young people, especially those played by the super-talented leads, Jahi Winston and Peyton Kennedy," Brian Tallerico at RogerEbert.com wrote in 2018.

AMC attempted to follow up the success of "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad" with "Rubicon" in 2014, but the series never garnered enough attention.

rubicon amc
"Rubicon." AMC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

"Rubicon" follows a coder at a federal agency who begins to investigate the mysterious death of his mentor. 

"There's no telling if 'Rubicon' would have found an audience in our current media environment," Vikram Murthi at Variety wrote in 2019. "Maybe if it premiered on Netflix or Amazon it would have run for a few seasons. Maybe it would have bottomed out just like it did nine years ago. Still, there might not be a better time for this series to be rediscovered. Paranoia and fear now ripple through every facet of the culture, rightfully affecting everything and everyone. What better way to exorcise such emotions than revisiting the most paranoid show of the decade?"

