12 days of Christmas in Chillicothe: Day 9

CHILLICOTHE — On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me a figure from Pop Culture Toys and Collectibles.

Pop Culture Toys and Collectibles

This Christmas season think of shopping locally to find a special gift for everyone on your list. From mom and dad to your nieces and nephews local stores have something for everyone this season.

The store offers something for every fandom with a wall of Funko Pops, Lego sets, plushies and more. Whether you, or the person on your shopping list, are a fan of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Spiderman or classic Disney the store has something for you to enjoy.

Pop Culture Toys and Collectibles is located at 5 East 2nd Street in Chillicothe.

The Chillicothe Gazette highlights 12 area stores where you can find gifts for your friends and family for the holidays.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Pop Culture Toys and Collectibles sells something for every fan