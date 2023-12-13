12 days of Christmas in Chillicothe: Day 5

CHILLICOTHE — On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me an antique decoration from the Chillicothe Antique Emporium.

This Christmas season think of shopping locally to find a special gift for everyone on your list. From mom and dad to your nieces and nephews local stores have something for everyone this season.

Chillicothe Antique Emporium

Looking for a special piece with a vintage feel? The antique emporium is the perfect place to stop as the store is filled with everything from clothes and jewelry to entertainment and decorations.

During the holiday season, they will be featuring several antique Christmas decorations, including ornaments and outdoor figures, that are sure to bring back memories for those who remember Christmas traditions from years ago.

While there don't forget to get yourself a milkshake at the 1950s soda fountain and play a round of pinball to try to get the new high score.

Chillicothe Antique Emporium is located at 59 East Main Street in Chillicothe.

The Chillicothe Gazette is highlighting 12 area stores where you can find gifts for your friends and family for the holidays.

