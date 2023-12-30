12 Delaware Powerball winners just missed hitting jackpot by 1 number this year

As the Powerball jackpot climbs and the year comes to a close, here is a look back at the 2023 Delaware winners, and some of their stories.

In total, 12 tickets purchased in Delaware won big prizes from Powerball, ranging from $50,000 to $2 million — with a total of 15 people who were the lucky winners. All 12 tickets were just one number off of winning the jackpot for their drawings — matching four white ball numbers and the Powerball or matching five white ball numbers but not the Powerball.

Here are all of the big winners of this year's Powerball drawings where tickets were purchased in the state.

Bear woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize in December 2022, claiming it in January

Although the drawing for the Powerball took place on Dec. 28, 2022, the 30-year-old compliance specialist from Bear claimed her prize on Jan. 10, 2023, after using the Quick Pick option at Tobacco Time on Fox Hunt Drive in Bear.

The anonymous woman planned to use the prize money on a down payment for her first house.

Seaford man wins $50,000 Powerball prize in February

For the Feb. 6, 2023, Powerball drawing, a 27-year-old man from Seaford scored a $50,000 prize after matching four white balls and the Powerball.

The anonymous man purchased the ticket at Seaford BP on Stein Highway in Seaford and said that he preferred to choose his own numbers and base them off of significant birthdays.

The prize was claimed from the lottery headquarters the very next day on Feb. 7.

Newark woman wins $2 million Powerball prize in February

The 36-year-old Newark woman bought a winning ticket for the Feb. 25, 2023, drawing after having a lucky feeling.

The ticket, which was purchased at Wawa #861 on Capitol Trail near Newark, matched all five white numbers with a 3X Power Play, which made the $1 million prize amount to $2 million.

The anonymous woman, who used Quick Pick, planned to put the money toward buying a house and paying off debt.

Lewes man wins $50,000 Powerball prize in June

After a few months stretch of no large Powerball prize wins in Delaware, a 52-year-old Lewes man won $50,000 after matching four white balls and the Powerball in the June 17, 2023, Powerball drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the General Store on John J. Williams Highway in Lewes.

Bethany Beach man wins $50,000 Powerball prize in June

A 75-year-old from Bethany Beach won $50,000 in the June 21, 2023, Powerball drawing after purchasing a ticket at Super G #389 in Millville.

The man matched four white balls and the Powerball, and the prize was not claimed from the lottery's headquarters until Nov. 6, 2023.

Middletown man wins $50,000 Powerball prize in July

A 69-year-old Middletown man was the next big Powerball winner from Delaware, winning $50,000 in the July 15, 2023, Powerball drawing.

The ticket, which was purchased at Wawa #859 on Middletown-Odessa Road in Middletown, used Quick Pick to choose his numbers. Four white balls matched, along with the Powerball.

New Jersey co-workers split $50,000 Powerball prize in August

Four co-workers from Logan Township, New Jersey, bought a few tickets from Wawa #816 on Ridge Road in Claymont, winning the group $50,000 after matching four numbers and the Powerball on one of the tickets.

The tickets purchased by the anonymous group were from the Aug. 30, 2023, drawing, and they said that they planned to split the prize.

Bear man wins $50,000 Powerball prize in September

A 71-year-old Bear man won big after matching four white balls and the Powerball, leading to a $50,000 prize during the Sept. 27, 2023, drawing.

The ticket, which was purchased at Wawa #870 on Wrangle Hill Road in Bear, featured numbers chosen by the Quick Pick option.

Magnolia woman wins $50,000 Powerball Prize in September

A 65-year-old Magnolia woman won big after matching four white balls and the Powerball during the Sept. 30, 2023, Powerball drawing.

The ticket was sold at Shore Shop #236 in Felton and was claimed at the lottery's headquarters on Oct. 18.

Harrington woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize in October

During the Oct. 9, 2023, drawing, a 64-year-old Harrington woman matched four white balls and the Powerball, leading to a $50,000 prize.

The ticket, which was purchased at Camden Cigars in Camden, featured numbers chosen by the Quick Pick option.

Ocean View woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize in October

During the Oct. 25, 2023, Powerball drawing, a 62-year-old nurse from Ocean View won $50,000 after matching four white balls and the Powerball.

The ticket was purchased at Wawa #836 in Bethany Beach.

Newark man wins $50,000 Powerball prize in December

A 73-year-old man from Newark won big after matching four white balls and the Powerball during the Dec. 16, 2023, drawing. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Cigar-Ette City in Newark.

The anonymous man said he chooses his own numbers when playing, basing them off of family birthdays.

He planned to use the money to pay off his bills and said it was his largest win to date after playing for 20 years.

