12 dogs seized in animal abuse case, woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested and 12 dogs were seized from a North Memphis home Saturday.

Memphis Police Department Officers responded to an animal cruelty call in the 1400 block of Decatur Street around 1 p.m. They were advised that two dogs in the backyard of the home appeared to be very malnourished.

Officers described the dogs’ appearance as “skin and bones.”

More dogs were found inside the property. There were a total of 12: three adults and nine puppies. All 12 dogs were said to have been in bad condition.

The suspect was identified as Melissa Foster, who advised police that she had not given the dogs any medical care at any vet.

Foster was taken into custody and Memphis Animal Services confiscated all of the dogs due to their condition.

Foster is charged with 12 counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and is being held on a $12,000 bond. She is set to appear in court Oct. 9.

