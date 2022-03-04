12 Dollar Store Products You Can Use To Organize Small Spaces

Ben Harding / Shutterstock.com

Sometimes, small spaces can mean a small budget. That doesn’t mean you can’t pick up some items from dollar stores to totally change your place.

Whether it’s a DIY project, more storage and organization, or just a simple pop of decor to elevate your apartment, you can find more than you think at stores like Dollar Tree, Dollar King, Dollar General and Family Dollar. Check out the top products you can get for cheap that can upgrade your small space.

Heavy Duty Suction Cup Hooks (2 per Pack)



Cost: $1.25 at Dollar Tree

These hooks can be stuck in the shower, on windows, on the kitchen wall and in other spots around your house without taking up much room. They can hold loofahs, pans and decorations. Plus, since they stick with suction, you don’t have to put a hole in your wall and risk losing part of your deposit.

Ice Cube Trays (2 per Pack)



Cost: $1.25 at Dollar Tree

Of course you can use ice trays for their intended purpose, but you also can use them to organize your earrings. Paint them however you want to match your style and rest assured knowing you don’t have to search for the other earring ever again.

Rectangular Wooden Crate With Handles



Cost: $1.25 at Dollar Tree

Scoop up a few of these crates and you can lay them either vertically or horizontally to get more storage for cheap. You can even attach them to the wall so they don’t take up space on your floor, keeping things clean and out of the way. Since they’re wood, they’re easily painted or stained to make them your own.

Clear Plastic Shower Hooks (12 per Pack)



Cost: $1.25 at Family Dollar

Besides using these hooks to hang up a shower curtain, you can use them for extra storage in your closet. Attach them to a hanger and use them to hold scarves, bags and necklaces.

White Wire Cabinet Shelves

Cost: $1.25 at Dollar Tree

Assembling a few of these together and attaching them to the back of a door can give you many storage possibilities. You can use them in a hall closet near the kitchen for a pantry or on the back of your bedroom door for shoes or other accessories.

6-Hook White Over-the-Door Metal Racks



Cost: $1.25 at Dollar Tree



These hooks go over the door and can help save space in your apartment. Use them for coats, brooms, mops, towels and anything else that normally might not have a place in your small living space.

Mason Jars



Cost: $1.99 at Dollar King

What can’t mason jars do in this day and age? Use them as trendy drinking classes, utensil storage or planters. You can use them more for decoration by making or placing candle inside the jars. You also can place a tealight inside the jar for a cute lighting fixture.

Plastic Removable Wall Hooks (9 per Pack)



Cost: $1.25 at Dollar Tree

These small, covert hooks can help organize a lot of spaces in your home. Stick them on the back of kitchen cabinets to hold measuring cups or on the side of the wall when you come in to hold your keys. You also can use them in your room to hold jewelry. These won’t leave a mark on your wall, so you can easily remove them and take them with you to your next place.

Shelf Liners



Cost: $5 at Family Dollar

Give your shelves a refresh with decorative shelf liners. These don’t leave any sticky residue, so they’re apartment approved. This also makes any shelf spills easy to clean up.

Wire Baskets



Cost: $1.99 at Dollar King

These baskets can artfully hold linen in a bedroom or living room to give some boho chic to your apartment. In addition, they can hold bathroom supplies all in one place under the sink. Plus, they can come in handy when you move to hold items.

Plastic 3-Drawer Sets



Cost: $22 at Family Dollar

Cabinets like this are lightweight and small, but they can hold quite a bit. Stick them in your bathroom or bedroom to store toiletries and accessories. They can easily be moved around thanks to the wheels on the bottom.

Corner Wall Shelves



Cost: $6 at Family Dollar

Corner shelves are both on trend and effective. Use them to hold decorative pieces, place pictures or attach small hooks for necklaces.

