With A -12% Earnings Drop, Did Air China Limited (HKG:753) Really Underperform?

For investors with a long-term horizon, examining earnings trend over time and against industry peers is more insightful than looking at an earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Air China Limited (HKG:753) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Air China is currently performing.

Despite a decline, did 753 underperform the long-term trend and the industry?

753's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of CN¥7.4b has declined by -12% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which 753 is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let's look at what's going on with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Air China has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.3% is below the HK Airlines industry of 5.9%, indicating Air China's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Air China’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 9.4% to 6.6%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I suggest you continue to research Air China to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

