12 epic international winter trips you can take right now on Emirates

For some, winter travel means days spent at the pool or tropical island, drink and book in-hand. For others (like us!), winter travel means great deals on far away places and adventures to the cities that have been lurking on our travel bucket lists for admittedly far too long.

There are a million reasons you should skip the beach in favor of a trip to the far east or in Europe this winter. Not only are these travel hotspots (Athens, Milan, Shanghai!) much less crowded, but some destinations offer more affordable pricing during the off-season months.

No crowds taking over the Acropolis while its 90 degrees out, no mobs impacting your once-in-a-lifetime view of The Last Supper. It's a win-win for all, right?

With only a month and a half left of the season, it's time to get your winter wanderlust in gear with some planning. Check out all the epic winter destinations (no snow shoes required!) you can take right on Emirates. From Hong Kong to Singapore to Nairobi to Bali, here's where we're traveling this season.

