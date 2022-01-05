Of 12 facing charges from July 2020 Thurston protest, 2 still have ongoing trials

Black Unity's Tyshawn Ford is dragged by Springfield police on July 29, 2020, at a barricade erected at 67th and Dogwood streets in Springfield by police during the Thurston protest.

Of the 12 people who faced charges after a violent clash with Springfield police during a July 2020 racial justice march in Thurston, two are still facing trial dates.

Four people faced serious charges, which included crimes such as assault, reckless endangering, unlawful use of mace and harassment. Two have pleaded guilty and two are set for trial, Springfield prosecutor Matt Cox said. Of those four defendants, three were part of a group of counterprotesters that clashed with the protesters, and one was one of the racial justice protesters, according to Cox.

Additionally, eight protesters were charged with disorderly conduct and accepted plea deals that allowed them to clear charges after taking a diversion program.

Here are updates on those four people with serious charges:

Richard Dwayne Elce, a Springfield resident, is charged with harassment for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a flag pole, along with charges of second-degree criminal mischief for knocking a phone out of a woman's hand and breaking it. He is also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering. Elce pleaded not guilty in October 2020 and his trial is ongoing. His most recent court appearance was a trial status conference Wednesday. Elce also was one of three people arrested for disorderly conduct at a pro-Trump, anti-socialism rally Jan. 9, 2021, at the Federal Courthouse in Eugene. He also had warrants out of Springfield, according to a Eugene police news release about the arrests.

Tealeanna Lindseth, the other defendant with an ongoing trial, is charged with fourth-degree assault for allegedly throwing a bottle of Gatorade and striking an officer in the head with it. Cox noted Lindseth was the only one on the side of the protesters who was not offered a diversion. Lindseth, a Tigard resident, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 12, 2020, and was arraigned on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief for writing on the windows of the Springfield Jail. Her next court date is Jan. 19.

David West, a Fall Creek resident, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of mace on another person. His sentencing included a two-year probation period, along with $500 in compensatory fines to the victim, 10 days of work crew required at the Lane County Jail, and additional fines to the court. West was also required to never contact the victim.

Geena Shipman, a Springfield resident, was charged with fourth-degree assault for pushing a woman to the ground and harassment, which was later dismissed by the city. Shipman initially pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, but switched to "no contest" in February. Shipman was given an 18-month probation period at sentencing, which required she not contact the victim, eight days of work crew, and fines and monthly payments to the court.

Thurston residents listen as Black Unity protesters march through their neighborhood on July 29, 2020.

Eight of the protesters charged with disorderly conduct after the clash in Springfield accepted plea deals that allowed their charges to be dismissed upon completion of a diversion program.

Cox said the city prioritized giving diversion programs to those who had no previous criminal history, were facing minor-level charges and he thought unlikely to reoffend.

“With first-time offenders, we have a goal of having them take some responsibility, putting them on a diversion, and then at the end of the diversion, they can have the charges dismissed so they can move on with their lives,” Cox said Dec. 1. All but one have finished their requirements over the past year.

Some also had to pay fines, which were typically a little more than $500, and others had their fines covered by paying initial bail costs that were much higher, Cox said.

One of the leaders of that protest, Tyshawn Ford from the group Black Unity, was charged with misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer. His charges were dismissed after he completed a six-month diversion program on Nov. 22. Ford, who is also suing the city for its police response to the protest, told The Register-Guard he was satisfied by the outcome and that he thinks there wasn’t much of a case against him.

“I was just confident in knowing that what I did was lawful,” said Ford, who was not given any fines in his diversion program. “We protested so many times before that, we obviously know the law.”

The march came amid a summer of protests sparked by the murder of a Black man, George Floyd, by Minneapolis police. Participants decried racial bias in policing and demanding reform, but chose that location because of a specific incident. A Halloween skeleton being hanged with a noose on a front yard in Springfield. Images of the skeleton were circulated on social media by those who viewed it as racist, garnering support for the protest.

Black Unity's Tyshawn Ford talks with people who were in the Thurston neighborhood where the group was planning a march in Springfield, Oregon on July, 29, 2020.

The outcome led the city to hire a use-of-force expert to review the incident, who found that the conflict could have been avoided if police adjusted their response.

Ford's lawyer Lauren Regan from the Civil Liberties Defense Center added she believes the city's diversion offer was made because the city had a weak case.

"I think the extensive video that exists is very problematic for them regarding Mr. Ford's conduct, and anything that would have warranted the force that was used on him," Regan said.

Cox disagreed with the assessment, and said the defense took longer to agree on a diversion program than others from the July protest who reached an agreement earlier.

“We wanted to offer Mr. Ford the same opportunity for diversion that a lot of people had already taken," Cox said. "A lot of them took the diversion early-on, Mr. Ford just took a little bit longer to get there."

