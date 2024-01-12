12-year federal sentence issued in meth case

Jan. 11—A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the government announced Thursday.

Sentenced was Russell Silvers, 59. U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon imposted sentence.

Prosecutors said Vigo County deputies on Sept. 15, 2020, saw Silvers sell 15.5 grams of methamphetamine to an individual for $550. On Nov. 17, 2021, Silvers was observed selling 205.2 grams of pure methamphetamine for for $3,260.

Agents of the Vigo County Drug Task Force arrested Silvers on Jan. 6, 2022. At the time, he was out on bond several state cases, including drug offenses.

Investigators said they found two plastic bags containing 896 grams of methamphetamine mixture inside the trunk of Silvers' car. Silvers admitted he was getting methamphetamine from his source in South Bend once every few weeks and would not travel for less than three pounds at a time, according to the government.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Vigo County Sheriff's Office investigated. The Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay Karwoski prosecuted.