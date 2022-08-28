12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation

A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, arrest operations were conducted last week, due to search warrants that occurred in April 2021 and February 2022.

Agents seized 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of heroin, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana and 15 firearms.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, an unsealed federal indictment charged the following defendants:

Lagary Williams aka Frog, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Brandon Ector aka Big, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Damon Hayes aka D-5, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Quintavious Horton aka Bloody Bae, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Story continues

Earnest Hamilton, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Antonio Mason, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Travarious Davis aka D Red, Alonzo Vasser aka Tie, Derrick Ingram, Kimdra Wilkerson, Johnnie Halligan, Billy Harper — all of Milledgeville — are all facing charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum term of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Hayes, Davis and Vasser are convicted felons of a severe drug crime in the Superior Court of Baldwin County, Georgia, according to court documents.

Williams and Ector remain at large.

Initial appearances for the remaining defendants started Wednesday in Macon, Georgia.

IN OTHER NEWS:



