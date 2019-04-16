If you’re toying with the idea of making the ultimate hair chop and cutting some bangs, we’re here to assure you that the commitment doesn’t have to be daunting. From wispy, low-maintenance side swept styles to blunt-cuts with bobs, there are so many hairstyles for bangs that will flatter any face shape and hair texture.

“It's not a one size fits all situation," Louis Driver, an NYC-based hairstylist at Fox and Jane Salon tells Woman's Day. "Any good stylist can come up with bangs that suit you, your face and your personal style. Just make sure you give it some real thought. Bangs aren't for life but when you make the cut you are in it for the long haul as they can take a while to grow out.”

Check out some of our favorite celeb hairstyles with bangs and get all the inspiration you need for your next cut.