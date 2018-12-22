12 Groups You Can Get Involved in When You Retire

There are lots of ways to stay socially connected in retirement , such as joining a retirement group like AARP or becoming a part of a local book club. But those aren’t your only options. Whether you want to travel the world or become a master cook, learn about the retirement clubs, groups and activities you can be a part of in your golden years .

We all know that eating healthy and exercising can help you to live longer , but being socially active might also add years to your life. A 2016 study conducted by a group of researchers from The University of Queensland in Australia found that joining a social group in retirement is associated with reduced risk of premature death.

“The sense of belonging that social group connections provide helps people sustain a meaningful and healthy life,” said lead researcher Niklas Steffens, according to Health.

Senior Corps

Cost: None

Senior Corps is a volunteer organization specifically for those age 55 and older. There are three different group volunteer opportunities within the organization you can be involved with: Foster Grandparents, which allows you to serve as a model and mentor to local youth; Senior Companions, which matches you with an older individual who needs assistance with daily tasks; and RSVP, which allows you the flexibility to serve in a variety of volunteer opportunities in your community. To get involved with Senior Corps, contact your CNCS State Office to learn more about volunteer opportunities for seniors near you.

ElderTreks

Cost: $6,025 for a 17-day trip to Greece

ElderTreks is an adventure travel company that caters specifically to the 50-and-older crowd. The company organizes all-inclusive, small group trips by land and sea to destinations all over the world, including African safaris, hiking trips in the Himalayas and cultural journeys through South America. ElderTreks welcomes solo travelers, so it’s a great way to meet other adventurous retirees. Costs of the trips vary by destination.

Peace Corps

Cost: None

Although the Peace Corps isn’t only open to seniors, it could be a rewarding way to meet other service-minded individuals. The majority of Peace Corps volunteers serve in a two-year program, although some “response volunteers” work on short-term assignments that last from three to 12 months. You can choose from a variety of volunteer group projects around the world that match your skill sets and interests, from teaching locals about sustainable agricultural practices to promoting healthy living. If you’re interested in joining the Peace Corps, you can browse the website for current volunteer openings and apply directly online.

Road Scholar

Cost: $ 3,399 for an eight-day “grandparent” trip to Hawaii

Fulfill your passion for travel and lust for learning with a Road Scholar trip. The nonprofit geared toward baby boomers and older generations offers 5,500 learning adventures in 150 countries and all 50 states, during which travelers are matched with experts who can give them unique insights into the places they’re visiting. Road Scholar also offers “grandparent” trips that allow you to bring your grandchild with you on a learning adventure. If you want to travel but don’t quite have the budget to cover it, you might qualify for financial aid.

SilverSneakers

Cost: Free for seniors on Medicare

Looking to meet other active retirees? Join the SilverSneakers program to get free access to over 15,000 gym locations, and additional classes for all fitness levels at parks, recreation centers and clubs. SilverSneakers can help you find a fitness buddy to keep you motivated to stay on track with your exercise goals.

Thelma & Louise

Cost: Free

Thelma & Louise is a women-only online travel club that allows members of all ages to connect to find travel partners and new friends to partake in local adventures. You can peruse the site to find women who are seeking to go on specific trips, or post a listing about a trip you want to go on. You can also specify the age range of your ideal travel partner, so you can be matched with a fellow senior if that’s your preference.

Senior Planet

Cost: Free

Senior Planet has locations in New York City; North Country, N.Y.; Montgomery, Md.; and San Antonio, Texas, where people age 60 and up can partake in free classes, workshops, talks and events that focus on digital technology. If you want to learn more about the latest technology and meet other tech-savvy seniors, check your local Senior Planet site for information on upcoming events and courses.