The 12 highest-paid CEOs, including Amazon's Andy Jassy and Roblox's David Baszucki, each earned over $100 million last year
Twelve of the highest-paid CEOS in 2021 each made over $100 million in compensation.
Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, topped the list with $835 million in compensation.
Only one woman, Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty, made the top 20 of the highest-paid executives.
Executive compensation hit a new level in the last year, with 12 of the highest-paid CEOs each earning over $100 million in compensation in 2021.
According to consulting firm Equilar's survey of the 200 highest-paid CEOs, the average compensation of the highest-paid executives at 200 large companies was a record-breaking $330 million.
The survey shows that the median executive compensation went up 27 percent, from $25.3 million in 2020 to $32.1 million in 2021. The median compensation is higher than it was in prepandemic years.
Here are the top 12 highest-paid CEOs, all making over $100 million in compensation in 2021.
No. 12: Eric Wu, CEO of residential buying and selling site Opendoor, brought in $112,333,540.
No. 11: William McDermott, CEO of software company ServiceNow, made $165,802,037.
No. 10: Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger brought in $177,905,400.
No. 9: G. Mike Mikan, CEO of health insurance company Bright Health Group, made $180,813,849.
No. 8: Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy, made $212,701,169 after taking over for Jeff Bezos.
No. 7: David Baszucki, CEO of online game platform Roblox, made $232,786,391.
No. 6: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav brought in $246,573,481.
No. 5: Sue Nabi, CEO of beauty company Coty, made $283,791,455 in compensation in 2021. Nabi was the only woman in the top 20 highest-earning CEOs.
No. 4: Ariel Emanuel, CEO of talent and media agency holdings company Endeavor, made $294, 949,638.
No. 3: Peter M. Kern, CEO of online travel company Expedia, brought in $296,247,749 last year.
No. 2: Zig Serafin, CEO of experience management software company Qualtrics, made $540,513,050.
No. 1: Jeff Green, CEO of digital marketing company The Trade Desk, came at the top of the list with $834,959,367 in compensation in 2021.
Read the original article on Business Insider