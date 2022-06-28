The 12 highest-paid CEOs, including Amazon's Andy Jassy and Roblox's David Baszucki, each earned over $100 million last year

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks at the GeekWire Summit. Dan DeLong/GeekWire

Twelve of the highest-paid CEOS in 2021 each made over $100 million in compensation.

Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, topped the list with $835 million in compensation.

Only one woman, Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty, made the top 20 of the highest-paid executives.

Executive compensation hit a new level in the last year, with 12 of the highest-paid CEOs each earning over $100 million in compensation in 2021.

According to consulting firm Equilar's survey of the 200 highest-paid CEOs, the average compensation of the highest-paid executives at 200 large companies was a record-breaking $330 million.

The survey shows that the median executive compensation went up 27 percent, from $25.3 million in 2020 to $32.1 million in 2021. The median compensation is higher than it was in prepandemic years.

Here are the top 12 highest-paid CEOs, all making over $100 million in compensation in 2021.

No. 12: Eric Wu, CEO of residential buying and selling site Opendoor, brought in $112,333,540.

Eric Wu is a cofounder and CEO of Opendoor. Opendoor

No. 11: William McDermott, CEO of software company ServiceNow, made $165,802,037.

ServiceNow, chief executive, Bill McDermott ServiceNow

No. 10: Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger brought in $177,905,400.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Pool Eric Lalmand/Getty Images

No. 9: G. Mike Mikan, CEO of health insurance company Bright Health Group, made $180,813,849.

G. Mike Mikan, CEO of Bright Health Group Bright Health

No. 8: Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy, made $212,701,169 after taking over for Jeff Bezos.

Richard Brian/Reuters

No. 7: David Baszucki, CEO of online game platform Roblox, made $232,786,391.

David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox Steve Jennings/Getty Images

No. 6: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav brought in $246,573,481.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at MSG Studios on May 18, 2022 in New York City Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

No. 5: Sue Nabi, CEO of beauty company Coty, made $283,791,455 in compensation in 2021. Nabi was the only woman in the top 20 highest-earning CEOs.

Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty David M. Benett/Getty Images

No. 4: Ariel Emanuel, CEO of talent and media agency holdings company Endeavor, made $294, 949,638.

Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor Amy Sussman/Getty Images

No. 3: Peter M. Kern, CEO of online travel company Expedia, brought in $296,247,749 last year.

Peter Kern, CEO of Expedia Group Business Wire

No. 2: Zig Serafin, CEO of experience management software company Qualtrics, made $540,513,050.

Zig Serafin, Qualtrics CEO Qualtrics

No. 1: Jeff Green, CEO of digital marketing company The Trade Desk, came at the top of the list with $834,959,367 in compensation in 2021.

Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk (fourth from left) Business Wire

