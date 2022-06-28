The 12 highest-paid CEOs, including Amazon's Andy Jassy and Roblox's David Baszucki, each earned over $100 million last year

Britney Nguyen
·3 min read
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy motions with his hands on stage at the GeekWire Summit.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks at the GeekWire Summit.Dan DeLong/GeekWire

  • Twelve of the highest-paid CEOS in 2021 each made over $100 million in compensation.

  • Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, topped the list with $835 million in compensation.

  • Only one woman, Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty, made the top 20 of the highest-paid executives.

Executive compensation hit a new level in the last year, with 12 of the highest-paid CEOs each earning over $100 million in compensation in 2021.

According to consulting firm Equilar's survey of the 200 highest-paid CEOs, the average compensation of the highest-paid executives at 200 large companies was a record-breaking $330 million.

The survey shows that the median executive compensation went up 27 percent, from $25.3 million in 2020 to $32.1 million in 2021. The median compensation is higher than it was in prepandemic years.

Here are the top 12 highest-paid CEOs, all making over $100 million in compensation in 2021.

No. 12: Eric Wu, CEO of residential buying and selling site Opendoor, brought in $112,333,540.

Eric Wu, a cofounder and CEO of Opendoor, poses for a photo against a blue background.
Eric Wu is a cofounder and CEO of Opendoor.Opendoor

No. 11: William McDermott, CEO of software company ServiceNow, made $165,802,037.

man in sunglasses sitting against a blue background
ServiceNow, chief executive, Bill McDermottServiceNow

No. 10: Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger brought in $177,905,400.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the &quot;chips for health&quot; event at the World Economic Forum at Davos.
Intel CEO Pat GelsingerPool Eric Lalmand/Getty Images

No. 9: G. Mike Mikan, CEO of health insurance company Bright Health Group, made $180,813,849.

bright health CEO g mike mikan against a white brick wall, wearing a blue button down and a navy suit jacket
G. Mike Mikan, CEO of Bright Health GroupBright Health

No. 8: Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy, made $212,701,169 after taking over for Jeff Bezos.

Andy Jassy
Richard Brian/Reuters

No. 7: David Baszucki, CEO of online game platform Roblox, made $232,786,391.

David Baszucki Roblox CEO
David Baszucki, CEO of RobloxSteve Jennings/Getty Images

No. 6: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav brought in $246,573,481.

David Zaslav speaks in front of Warner Bros. Discovery logo on blue drape
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at MSG Studios on May 18, 2022 in New York CityKevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

No. 5: Sue Nabi, CEO of beauty company Coty, made $283,791,455 in compensation in 2021. Nabi was the only woman in the top 20 highest-earning CEOs.

sue nabi, ceo of Coty, wearing glasses, a dark grey suit, standing in a room with purple light
Sue Nabi, CEO of CotyDavid M. Benett/Getty Images

No. 4: Ariel Emanuel, CEO of talent and media agency holdings company Endeavor, made $294, 949,638.

ariel emanual, ceo of endeavor, smiles at the camera wearing a white button down, navy suit jacket, standing in front of a colorful white background
Ariel Emanuel, CEO of EndeavorAmy Sussman/Getty Images

No. 3: Peter M. Kern, CEO of online travel company Expedia, brought in $296,247,749 last year.

expedia group ceo peter kern stands in front of a large screen that says unprecedented reach with a man throwing a child in the air
Peter Kern, CEO of Expedia GroupBusiness Wire

No. 2: Zig Serafin, CEO of experience management software company Qualtrics, made $540,513,050.

Zig Serafin Qualtrics
Zig Serafin, Qualtrics CEOQualtrics

No. 1: Jeff Green, CEO of digital marketing company The Trade Desk, came at the top of the list with $834,959,367 in compensation in 2021.

jeff green, CEO of the trade desk, fourth from left, wearing a black suit, holding an award, next to 10 other people
Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk (fourth from left)Business Wire

