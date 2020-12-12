12 hilarious gifts any 'Schitt's Creek' fan would love

The best gifts for Schitt's Creek fans

So you want to give your loved one a "Schitt’s Creek" themed gift for the holidays this year? First of all, love this journey for you. Second, please don’t go to the Blouse Barn. Third, you’ve come to the right place! The Internet being the gem that it is has a wealth of items for sale that pay tribute to 2020’s best comedy, according to the Emmy’s and also many fans, and we have scoured the web to find the best gifts for people who watch(ed) the show.

There’s David Rose paraphernalia! There’s bébé-branded bébé clothing! There are kitchen tools that will help you fold in the cheese! Seriously, this gift guide is just like the town of Schitt’s Creek. It’s where everyone fits in. Whether it’s for your spouse, a co-worker, or even a bébé, this list has something for all types of people. Now, without further ado, here are 12 top-rated gifts any "Schitt’s Creek" fan will love that will arrive before Christmas.

Please note, while you can still order most of these with standard shipping, you will need to select expedited shipping for certain gifts if you want to receive them before December 25th. Because many of these gifts are on Etsy, the sooner you can order the better if you want to get them on time! Check the fine print and contact the seller if you have any questions prior to ordering.

1. A David Rose themed wine glass

Schitt's Creek gifts: David Rose wine glass

While this is not the fanciest of wine glasses, if you’re shopping for someone who loves wine as much as they love "Schitt’s Creek," this stemless David Rose themed wine glass would make an excellent novelty gift. Whether they end up using it as an everyday wine glass, a bonus wine glass, decor, or storage (it’s possible), reviewers say it’s great. While a lot of the "Schitt’s Creek" wine glasses on Etsy won’t arrive until after Christmas, this one from seller CharleyRayDesign will.

Get the Schitt’s Creek Wine Glass on Etsy for $15

2. A kitchen towel and/or apron to help them fold in the cheese

Schitt's Creek gifts: Fold in the cheese stuff

Shopping for someone who enjoys folding in the cheese in their spare time? Who knows! No one knows what it means. But if they love to cook and they love "Schitt’s Creek," something we do know is that they would probably welcome “fold the cheese” themed kitchen stuff. First, let me introduce you to this kitchen towel that says fold in the cheese from Etsy seller MoonlightMakers. It’s been sold over 13,000 times and reviewers absolutely love it.

Next, there is this classic and hilarious apron that sports not one, but two "Schitt’s Creek" quotes: Fold in the cheese AND ew, David. The only issue with the apron is that if you want it before Christmas, you’ll have to order it with expedited shipping. OR you can print out a picture of it and put it in a card letting them know that their gift should be arriving soon. This year is weird! Go with it.

3. A Rose Apothecary Mug

Schitt's Creek gifts: Rose Apothecary mug

If they love drinking coffee or tea, and also love "Schitt’s Creek," consider giving them this tasteful Rose Apothecary mug. This simple mug is just under $15 and has been sold 6,900 times. The shop it’s sold from has a 5-star rating from over 1,000 reviews. It has also has plenty of photos from happy customers with their novelty mugs.

Get the Rose Apothecary Mug from Etsy (Store:unitedstateprintco) for $14.40

4. Alexis Rose’s signature monogrammed necklace

Schitt's Creek gifts: Monogram necklace from Anthropologie

Not only is the Block Letter Monogram Necklace from Anthropologie insanely popular with a 4.6 star rating from over 460 reviews, but it’s also the necklace that our queen Alexis Rose wears in many episodes of "Schitt’s Creek." All letters are currently in stock, except for the one with her majesty’s initial ‘A.’ This one will be available again on December 22nd, according to the fashion retailer.

Get the Block Letter Monogram Necklace from Anthropologie for $22.80 (On sale! Originally $38)

5. A bébé onesie

Schitt's Creek gifts: Onesies

If you’re shopping for a bébé and the parents watch "Schitt’s Creek," a onesie branded with “bébé” might just be the most perfect gift of all time. This onesie from BlueGiraffeApparel has been sold over 30,000 times on Etsy, and the seller has over 3,300 awesome reviews, so it’s sure to be a hit. You can also decide between a short sleeve onesie or a long sleeve onesie. You can also get this Moira Rose “Please don’t touch the bébé” onesie from another popular Etsy shop, TinyBakerCreations, because 1. Ew, covid and 2. germs!!!

6. Rosebud Motel Keychain

Schitt's Creek gifts: Keychain

Keychains are that one thing we could all benefit from using, but probably aren’t going to buy for ourselves when we could be spending that money elsewhere, like on overpriced salads or a cute, huge yacht like the one Alexis references in her hit song, “A Little Bit Alexis.” This keychain would be appreciated for this reason alone. It’s really just a bonus that this one here is a Rosebud Motel themed keychain. It also says “follow us on tweeters,” which is actually the real selling point, but that is neither here nor there. This keychain hails from mega popular Etsy seller Towne9 and has been sold more than 22,000 times.

Get the Rosebud Motel Keychain on Etsy for $11.75

7. Schitt’s Creek Adult Coloring Book

Schitt's Creek gifts: Adult coloring book

This crazy popular coloring book from Etsy seller ShopHelloHarlot has been sold over 32,000 times. With pages full of amusing scenes, like a poster for “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” and a page dedicated to Patrick’s and David’s romance, this will give them something to giggle about and something to do—especially during the winter months coming up.

Get the A Very Schitty Coloring Book on Etsy for $16.99

8. Rose Apothecary lip balm

Schitt's Creek gifts: Lip balm

Beekman 1802 is a popular skincare brand that happens to pretty much be an IRL, online version of our favorite fictional store, Blouse Barn—I’m just kidding—Rose Apothecary. The brand has its very own Rose Apothecary shop, and people love it so much, that everything is currently sold out except the lip balm. If you’re looking for a less pricey gift or a stocking stuffer for a "Schitt’s Creek" fan, this lip balm would make an excellent choice.

Get the Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm from Beekman 1802 for $8

9. A travel tag for future journeys

Schitt's Creek gifts: Luggage tag

There is no journey I love more than the journey your loved one will go on after you give them this "Schitt’s Creek" themed travel tag—and also after it is safe to travel again. From Etsy seller GoodCrafternoonCo (love this name for them), comes this super fun luggage tag that has excellent reviews. It comes in five different colors and there are different color options for the text (including ones involving glitter). It’s important to note, though, that in order for this item to arrive before Christmas, you’ll need to choose expedited shipping when checking out.

Get the Love That Journey For Me Schitt’s Creek Luggage Tag on Etsy for $10.49

10. Rose Apothecary T-Shirt

Schitt's Creek gifts: Rose Apothecary T-shirt

For the stylish "Schitt’s Creek" fan is this Rose Apothecary t-shirt, which is not just a novelty item—it’s actually pretty trendy and cute. They can wear it during any season. In winter, with a cardigan sweater. In summer, with a pair of shorts. It’s funny, classic, useful and only $12.55. A novelty gift win! From ExclusiveTshirtShop, an Etsy shop with over 2,700 reviews, this top has 200 rave reviews. There are plenty of pictures featuring people wearing the top, too, so you can check to see if it could be a good match for the person you're shopping for.

Get the Rose Apothecary T-Shirt on Etsy for $12.55

11. Schitt’s Creek Note Pad

Schitt's Creek gifts: Note pad

For the "Schitt’s Creek" fan who enjoys taking notes and making lists, this note pad is a fabulous gift idea. How funny! How useful! How affordable! For under $10, you can brighten someone’s day and make their lives a bit more organized since they will have the ability to make multiple Schitt lists. From top-rated Etsy seller JustFollowYourArt, this pad has been sold over 5,200 times.

Get the Schitt’s Creek Note Pad on Etsy for $9.50

12. A Little Bit Alexis Holiday Card

Schitt's Creek gifts: Alexis greeting card

What better way is there to say happy holidays than with a little bit of… Alexis? From Etsy seller, ShopJenRenArt, this card has glowing reviews, and there are even a few photos of it in action. Whether this funny greeting card will be the main event of your present or if it will be in addition to another gift, greeting cards are always appreciated by people, and I can safely say "Schitt’s Creek" fans will love this one.

Get the A Little Bit Alexis Holiday Greeting Card on Etsy for $6.25

