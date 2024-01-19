12 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Next week on Hollyoaks, Darren struggles to connect with the twins, as Suzanne Ashworth returns.

Meanwhile, Hannah has a terrifying encounter with Carter following her own return to the village, and Goldie makes a big decision.

1. Darren makes a decision about the twins

Lime Pictures

Hannah settles into the Osbornes' following her return and reminds Darren of his fatherly duties to the twins.

Jack also tries to encourage Darren to make an effort with Frankie and Jack Jr.

Darren eventually comes to his senses after an eye-opening chat with Theresa. He tries to mend his broken relationship with his kids, but it clearly isn't going to be easy.

Darren finally begins to make some progress with the twins as they agree to help him boost his social page for Daz's Cabs.

2. Goldie plans to leave the village

Lime Pictures

Prince returns home from prison, and Goldie is finally reunited with her boys. Goldie's day gets even better when she finds out that she has won a world trip on a cruise.

She offers the second ticket to Prince, but he has plans to get his revenge for his time in prison first.

Goldie later finds a bag of cash stashed away in one of the McQueens' cupboards, and it becomes clear that someone has a secret to hide.

3. Leela gets bad news

Lime Pictures

At the hospital, Leela breaks down next to Joel, begging him to wake up. When one of Joel's lungs begins to collapse, Cleo is there just in time to help.

Afterwards, Leela and Cleo clear the air following their recent tension.

Leela later finds an engagement ring in Joel's belongings, but Sharon brings bad news – Joel is not recovering as well as they hoped.

4. Hannah has a terrifying encounter with Carter

Lime Pictures

Gareth continues to threaten Carter after filming him and John Paul kissing outside Hollyoaks High.

Hannah walks in on Carter and John Paul kissing again. After a joyous reunion with John Paul, Hannah has a troubled call with an unknown recipient. She then overhears an upsetting conversation between Gareth and Carter.

Concerned about what she heard, Hannah confronts Carter, but he loses his temper and turns violent with her.

5. Myra shares a secret with Goldie

Lime Pictures

Myra admits to Goldie that the money in the cupboard belongs to her.

Soon afterwards, the police knock on the McQueens' door asking about the crash, along with an apologetic Carter.

6. Suzanne Ashworth is back

Lime Pictures

As the Osborne family arrive back home following an evening out together, Suzanne Ashworth comes bursting in asking where the twins are.

Hannah begs her mum to let them stay with Darren, but she refuses to listen and begins packing up their belongings.

Darren begs for one more day before she takes them away, while JJ admits to Nancy that the family don't have a home to go back to anyway.

This prompts her to suggest that they stay until they find their feet again.

7. Romeo faces a decision

Lime Pictures - Lime Pictures

Prince visits Romeo in prison and threatens that he has to plead guilty.

Peri and James prepare for Romeo's trial the next day – but what will happen after Prince's visit?



8. Goldie and Myra's next move is revealed

Lime Pictures

Goldie and Myra make a big decision, wanting to keep the family out of trouble.

Later, Myra has a chance to apologise and Sally finally gets some closure for their past.



9. Tom makes a confession to Yazz

Lime Pictures

Yazz continues to text her mystery man, and Tom knows the situation is getting out of hand.

Tom confides in Darren and decides to come clean to Yazz that he is Gordon – Yazz's mystery guy.

10. Peri is determined to get through to Romeo

Lime Pictures

Peri and James visit Romeo in prison, where they learn that Romeo's determined to keep everyone else from getting dragged into his mess.

It is clear that Prince's words have stuck, but Peri does everything she can to get through to him.

Running out of options, Peri and James try to figure out their next move.

11. Shing Lin is on a mission

Lime Pictures

Lizzie comforts Shing Lin, who's determined to get Charlie back.

Shing Lin also recruits Phoenix to help with this as well.

12. Cindy struggles to cope

Lime Pictures

Cindy continues to grieve following Ella's death.

Struggling to cope, she takes it out on everybody around her.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

You Might Also Like