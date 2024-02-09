12 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Next week on Hollyoaks, Ste finally reaches breaking point and tells James the truth about the recent crash.

Elsewhere, Kitty considers her future in the village when Theresa starts asking questions, while Nancy becomes suspicious over Carter's agenda at Hollyoaks High.

Here's a full collection of 12 big moments coming up.

1. Ste makes a confession to James

Lime Pictures

Ste continues to cover his tracks over Ella's death as he moves the incriminating car and takes it off to a remote location, where he sets it on fire. With the guilt becoming too much to bear, Ste suffers a relapse and stumbles home drunk.

Ste's woes coincide with trouble for Lucas, who gets expelled from school after standing up to Carter. James sends Lucas and Leah off to Leela's place so that he can focus on helping Ste.

Once alone, Ste confesses to James that he was the one who killed Ella. James is stunned when a desperate Ste asks for drugs.

2. Leela admits to her deception

Lime Pictures

Cleo compliments Peri on how she'll make a beautiful bridesmaid at Leela and Joel's upcoming wedding. Peri is baffled, forcing Leela to tell her daughter that she lied to Cleo about Joel proposing because she felt threatened by her return.

Cleo's new love interest Abe pops up and asks her out on a date, but she insists that she isn't ready.

3. Joel hears the truth from Leela

Lime Pictures

Joel is discharged from hospital after the road accident. Peri encourages Leela to tell Joel the truth about her engagement lies before things get any further out of hand.

Later, Leela finally confesses to Joel – but how will he feel about her insecurities?

4. Cleo confronts Abe over the past

Lime Pictures

Abe persists with Cleo, who receives encouragement from her family to go on another date with him.

Cleo meets up with Abe for a drink and raises her concerns that he behaved jealously when they were on a previous night out. Abe tries to defend his behaviour, but he promises that he'll back off if Cleo wants to end things between them.

5. Peri raises concerns over Leela

Lime Pictures

Leela's recent erratic behaviour plays on Peri's mind and she tells Joel that she's worried about her mum. Joel takes this on board and decides to spend some quality time with Leela.

Later, once Leela heads to work, Joel spots Cleo visiting The Dog for a pub quiz. Joel decides to participate too, despite advice that he should be resting at home.

6. Joel considers a reunion with Cleo

Lime Pictures

As Valentine's Day arrives, Joel and Cleo wake up together in the village after falling asleep on a bench. Joel realises that he's at a crossroads, so he asks Cleo to give him a day to figure out whether they should get back together.

Joel confides in Norma about his romantic dilemma, before attending the hospital for Leela's 12-week scan.

Cleo seems ready to move on from Abe as she tells him that their relationship isn't going to work out. However, Cleo's family continue to meddle, with Theresa claiming that Abe could be Cleo's soulmate.

7. Things start to go Carter's way

Lime Pictures

Carter is unhappy when he learns that Dillon is planning to check on Lucas later in the day. He intervenes by inviting Dillon to join him, Freya and Maxine for dinner instead.

The next day, an isolated Lucas decides to join Carter's therapy sessions after all. He's unaware that Carter is practising so-called "conversion therapy".

8. Nancy becomes suspicious

Lime Pictures

Nancy asks Carter about the newly-formed Student Behavioural Unit at Hollyoaks High.

Her curiosity over Carter's behaviour grows when she finds a locked whiteboard in one of the classrooms. When Nancy tries to question Lucas on the nature of the sessions, Carter interrupts.

9. Beau comforts Kitty

Lime Pictures

Beau takes some romantic advice from Hunter, who encourages him to ask Kitty out. Beau and Kitty's cosy chat is interrupted when Zoe mentions the car crash, which causes Kitty to have a panic attack.

Beau steps in to comfort Kitty and they continue to grow closer.

10. Kitty considers fleeing from the village

Lime Pictures

It's a happy Valentine's Day for Kitty when Beau presents her with some flowers, but Theresa spoils the mood by telling Kitty that she recognises her from somewhere. Kitty tries to cover by kicking Theresa out of The Dog and accusing her of being drunk.

The next day, Kitty considers leaving the village as she's worried about how much Theresa remembers about the crash. She feels even worse when Beau questions her, but there's a chance that Theresa might back off when she apologises for the night before.

11. Darren reaches a breakthrough with the twins

Lime Pictures

Darren faces more parenting challenges when Frankie refuses to go to school. Tom steps in and gives Darren some parenting advice.

Darren takes the honest approach with the twins as he speaks openly about his past struggles. Frankie and JJ realise that Darren genuinely wants to help them, so they decide to work with him rather than against them.

12. Yazz puts her foot down over Tom

Lime Pictures

Peri tries to play peacemaker by encouraging Yazz to speak to Tom and spend some time with Steph.

Yazz refuses and makes it very clear that she won't forgive Tom for his recent betrayal with Peri.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like