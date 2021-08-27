12-hour police standoff that closed Lexington street ends with man in custody

Lexington police were able to peacefully end a standoff with an armed man barricaded in a shed late Thursday, after a day-long operation closed a street and forced neighbors to evacuate their homes.

The Lexington Police Department tweeted that the incident was over at 11:20 p.m., after police and sheriff’s deputies spent more than 12 hours negotiating with the man by phone. The man was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation late Thursday, police said.

A section of Roberts Street between Claudius Street and South Church Street was closed during the standoff on Thursday as law enforcement vehicles swarmed the area. Police said neighbors on the 200 block of Roberts were evacuated from their homes as the standoff wore on throughout the day.

Police had performed a welfare check on the individual around 10:30 a.m. when the man barricaded himself inside a shed behind the home with a handgun, and made threats to harm himself.

A crisis negotiation team was called in to perform an hours-long phone negotiation with the man to get him to surrender.