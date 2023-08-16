12-hour standoff ends in Clarksville, officer shot in foot

A 12-hour standoff with a suspect ended after a lot of gunfire and one Clarksville police officer was shot in the foot.

"The barricaded suspect situation on Union Hall Road has come to a conclusion and officers with the Clarksville Police Department were involved in a shooting," the department posted on Facebook about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It's unclear if the suspect was injured or taken into custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations was called in to handle the investigation into the incident, Clarksville police said.

Officers first set up a perimeter around the home on Union Hall and White Oak drives before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

"Officers are trying to negotiate with a barricaded suspect who is an active threat and has fired several shots at officers," police said Tuesday afternoon.

One officer was struck by gunfire in the foot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police shut down the road and asked nearby residents to remain inside.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Clarksville standoff ends after 12 hours, one officer shot in foot