12 human traffickers arrested in Indonesia, tied to 122 illegal kidney transplants

Indonesian authorities have arrested 12 human traffickers in connection with 122 illegal kidney transplants that occurred in Cambodia, police said Tuesday.

The suspects include a police officer who helped the trafficking syndicate dodge the cops and an immigration officer who arranged for travel, according to Jakarta police officer Hengki Haryadi.

The traffickers preyed on people who were financially desperate, enticing them with $9,000 paydays to travel to Cambodia and give up a kidney, police said.

“Most of the victims lost their jobs during the pandemic and they agreed to sell their organs because they needed money,” Haryadi said. Six victims remain hospitalized.

The trafficking group began its operation in 2019, according to authorities. They’ve made an estimated $1.6 million since then.

When the victims arrived in Cambodia, they were transported to Preah Ket Mealea Hospital in the capital of Phnom Penh for surgery.

“There have been kidney trafficking transactions at Cambodia’s state-run Preah Ket Mealea Hospital,” said Krishna Murti, head of the international relations division of Indonesia’s National Police. “We have been communicating and closely cooperating with the Cambodian police.”

The immigration officer was paid $200 per person smuggled out of Indonesia, while the corrupt cop received $40,000 for his role in the plot, authorities said.

None of the 12 suspects were publicly identified. They each face up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $39,000.

Nine of the suspects were former organ trade victims who joined the traffickers after sacrificing their own body parts, according to authorities. The 10th person was in charge of transporting people to the hospital in Cambodia.

With News Wire Services