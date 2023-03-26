12 hurt after floor collapses in apartment building near Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Mar. 26—Twelve people were injured late Saturday after a second-story floor collapsed inside an apartment complex near Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to state police.

Five people were treated at the scene and seven others were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious, said Trooper Cliff Greenfield. At least one additional person was taken by private means to a hospital.

Troopers were called to Elm by Traverse Commons, about a mile from IUP along Medlar Drive in White, around 11:50 p.m. Saturday and found a person lying in the road. There was a large group of people outside the three-story building and some reported a floor had collapsed inside, Greenfield said.

"It is unknown exactly how many people were inside the apartment at the time of the floor collapse," he said.

Those remaining inside were helped out through a broken first floor window, which caused many of the injuries. Indiana Fire Association members searched the building, which has been secured by management.

Greenfield said authorities weren't sure how many of those involved were university students or guests who may have been visiting during what has been dubbed IUPatty's weekend, a delayed St. Patrick's Day celebration by college-age revelers.

University spokeswoman Michelle Fryling said as officials learn the identities of those involved, they'll help with housing and other support.

"We are also prepared to offer short-term housing to those affected who are not students," she said.

Fryling praised the work of first responders to quickly get the situation under control.

State and local police boost enforcement during the annual weekend that is student-planned and not associated with Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, state police released some of those preparatory details, which include increased traffic enforcement and roving patrols, as well as help from the agency's mounted patrol unit and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Members of that enforcement detail responded to the collapse, Greenfield said.

The festivities have been taking place off-campus in Indiana for years. Unruly, alcohol-fueled crowds packed borough streets during the 2014 IUPatty's celebration and police responded to dozens of calls. At one point, a crowd of more than 400 packed South Seventh Street, where partiers taunted police and got into brawls that were videotaped and later posted on the internet.

The situation prompted a report from state Emergency Management Agency officials. In response, municipal, university and police officials formed a team of people from various segments of the community to have a coordinated response for future celebrations.

Police continued to be busy during the weekend in subsequent years, including in 2017 when there were two off-campus shootings.

A New Kensington woman was arrested earlier in the weekend for hitting a police horse.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .