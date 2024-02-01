12 hurt when structure collapses in Boise, Idaho

A dozen people were injured Wednesday in a serious collapse at a hangar being built near an airport in Boise, Idaho, a fire official said.

Boise Fire Operations Chief Aaron Hummel would not say whether anyone was killed and did not provide the conditions of the injured, saying officials were working to contact family members.

The collapse happened about 5 p.m. at a structure where a rigid steel frame had been erected at Boise Airport, Hummel told reporters. A crane was placing something on the structure at the time of the collapse, he said.

“There was a large-scale collapse of the building, the framework of the building,” he said. “I don’t know what caused it, but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse.”

building collapse (Courtesy Terra Furman)

The 12 people injured were in or around the building, Hummel said. More than 30 people were at the site at the time, he said.

The effort to get people out of the collapsed structure was complicated in some cases and included using hoists, he said.

The collapse was under investigation Wednesday night, and an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigator was on the scene, Hummel said.

An airport spokesperson said that while the structure was on airport property, the project under construction was being done by a private party.

