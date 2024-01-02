Up to 12 inches of snow heading to NJ this weekend. Are you ready?

Some areas of the Garden State could see as much as a foot of snow this weekend, with the potential for the Shore to get some long-anticipated snow, too.

A cold front will work its way in Thursday night, bringing a shot of cold air starting Friday and Saturday, according to Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Mt. Holly. Temperatures will then be a little below normal, which will be the source of the cold air mass for the incoming storm.

Steven DiMartino, meteorologist at NY NJ PA Weather, said northern areas of the state could be looking at six to 12 inches. Monmouth County has a good chance of seeing bursts of this heavy snow, with the track of the storm Sunday morning determining just how much. It could be around four to eight inches, DiMartino said, after the event starts Saturday night and brings the worst conditions Sunday morning.

Ocean County could also see some snow mixed in with the rain Sunday.

The roads will definitely be slick, DiMartino said, and he's concerned about drivers who aren't used to the conditions.

“We haven't had a snow storm in, like, two years," he said. "You're going to have a lot of drivers who...haven't been in these conditions in quite some time or...are new drivers who have never had any type of experience like this before."

Whether the storm, which is approaching from the southwest, brings us rain or snow will depend on how the storm tracks, Hoeflich said. If it tracks closer to the coast, it will result in warmer marine air and rain. If it tracks farther away from the coast, it'll result in snow, with the cold air winning out.

Northern Jersey will see more snow as the cold air hands there longer, with a 40 to 60 percent chance of "plowable snow," Hoeflich said, which usually means at least four inches.

DiMartino warned that Shore residents should prepare for coastal flooding due to continuous northeasterly winds for the duration of the storm, as well as downed trees and potential power outages from heavy snow.

But by Monday, conditions should be clear.

"Then, we get ready for our next storm," he said.

