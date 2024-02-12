Up to 12 inches of snow in parts of NJ, severe coastal floods forecasted for the Shore

Another storm is coming, but if you like snow, you won't like what's in store for the Shore.

The latest storm is bringing up to 12 inches of snow to the northwest parts of the state Monday night into Tuesday, according to the National Weather service in Mount Holly. Sussex County could see as much as a foot of snow, while Warren and Morris counties are expected to see between 8 and 11 inches of snow.

The storm could greatly impact Tuesday morning's commute, particularly along the I-78 and I-80 corridors. The New Jersey Turnpike will also be impacted.

Around these parts, it shouldn't be too bad, at least in terms of snow.

Less than an inch of snow is expected for coastal Jersey with the event starting out as rain. Forecasts up to an inch of rain starting after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

While snow won't be an issue, wind gusts could be as high as 30 miles per hour on Monday night and reaching speeds of 40 mphs Tuesday.

Precipitation should cease at the Shore by Tuesday afternoon.

Coastal flood warning issue for the Jersey Shore

A coastal flood warning has been issued for all the Jersey Shore coastal communities.

The tide has been high near the coastlines all weekend. The added rainfall is putting coastal communities at risk of severe flooding, said Sarah Johnson, meteorologist at the NWS.

Up to two feet of inundation is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

From Monday until 3 a.m. Wednesday, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic and Cape May counties will be under flood warning.

Ocean County weather forecast

Monday night: Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Breezy with rain and snow, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 38. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday night- Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday- Breezy and Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night- Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Thursday- Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday night- A chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Friday night- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monmouth County weather forecast

Monday night- Rain before 4 a.m., then rain and snow. Low around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday- Breezy with rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 a.m., then gradually ending. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 37. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday night- Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday- Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night- Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday- Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday night- A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Friday night- Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Source: National Weather Service, Mount Holly

