12 indicted on drug trafficking charges

Aug. 24—MACON — Ten Milledgeville and two Atlanta residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances.

Arrest operations that occurred this week were the result of April 2021 and February 2022 search warrants that allowed agents to seize approximately 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana and 15 firearms.

The federal indictment was unsealed charging the following defendants:

— Lagary Williams, aka Frog, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

— Brandon Ector, aka Big, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

— Damon Hayes, aka D-5, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

— Quintavious Horton, aka Bloody Bae, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

— Earnest Hamilton of Milledgeville is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

— Antonio Mason of Milledgeville is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

— Travarious Davis, aka D Red, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

— Alonzo Vasser, aka Tie, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

— Derrick Ingram of Milledgeville is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

— Kimdra Wilkerson of Milledgeville is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

— Johnnie Halligan of Milledgeville is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; and,

— Billy Harper of Milledgeville is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

If convicted, each defendant is facing a maximum term of life imprisonment and a $10 million fine.

According to court documents, Hayes, Davis and Vasser are convicted felons who have prior convictions for serious drug felonies in the Superior Court of Baldwin County.

Williams and Ector remain at-large; initial appearances for the remaining defendants have begun before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle in the Macon U.S. Courthouse.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven multi-agency approach.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office, Jones County Sheriff's Office, Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Atlanta-Carolina's HIDTA Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.